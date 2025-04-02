Economic concerns send CEO confidence plummeting

Merchantec Capital’s latest CEO Confidence Index recorded a sharp decline from 53.9 points in Q4 2024 to 45.2 points this quarter, marking a substantial dip in sentiment among business leaders, reflecting growing concern over economic growth, industry stability, and access to capital.

A key finding from Merchantec Capital’s latest survey reveals that 95% of CEOs attribute South Africa’s budget deficit to inefficient and wasteful government spending.

Many urge cost-cutting measures, including reducing the bloated cabinet and improving government efficiency.

CEOs also noted the need to reduce excessive regulatory barriers and policymakers to focus on strategies that benefit legal residents and foster a business-friendly environment to stimulate economic growth.

Business leaders insist that long-term fiscal stability hinges on holistic structural reforms to improve economic resilience, enhance tax collection, and decrease reliance on debt.

This quarter’s survey revealed an extraordinary volume of commentary from CEOs, demonstrating heightened concern about the state of the economy and the recent national budget. The volume and intensity of CEO feedback indicate a growing frustration with the status quo, reinforcing the need for decisive action.

Business leaders are calling for immediate reforms to stabilise fiscal conditions, encourage investment, and drive sustainable growth.

In Q1 2025, confidence declined across all sectors, with some experiencing sharper drops than others.

The most significant declines, ranging between 16% and 23%, were driven by concerns over economic conditions, reduced expectations for industry growth, and challenges in securing debt or equity capital.

Sentiment around investment levels also weakened, contributing to the overall downturn. While some sectors saw more modest declines, the trend reflects a broader sense of caution and uncertainty in the market.