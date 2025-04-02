Google debuts Gemini 2.5

Google has launched Gemini 2.5, designed to tackle increasingly complex problems.

The first 2.5 model, Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental, showcases strong reasoning and code capabilities, writes Koray Kavukcuoglu, chief technology officer of Google DeepMind.

Gemini 2.5 models are thinking models, capable of reasoning through their thoughts before responding, resulting in enhanced performance and improved accuracy, he says.

In the field of AI, a system’s capacity for “reasoning” refers to more than just classification and prediction. It refers to its ability to analyze information, draw logical conclusions, incorporate context and nuance, and make informed decisions.

“For a long time, we’ve explored ways of making AI smarter and more capable of reasoning through techniques like reinforcement learning and chain-of-thought prompting. Building on this, we recently introduced our first thinking model, Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking.

“Now, with Gemini 2.5, we’ve achieved a new level of performance by combining a significantly enhanced base model with improved post-training. Going forward, we’re building these thinking capabilities directly into all of our models, so they can handle more complex problems and support even more capable, context-aware agents.”

Kavukcuoglu adds: “Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental is our most advanced model for complex tasks. It tops the LMArena leaderboard — which measures human preferences — by a significant margin, indicating a highly capable model equipped with high-quality style. 2.5 Pro also shows strong reasoning and code capabilities, leading on common coding, math and science benchmarks.”

Gemini 2.5 Pro is available now in Google AI Studio and in the Gemini app for Gemini Advanced users, and will be coming to Vertex AI soon.