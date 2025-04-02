Intel Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators now available on IBM Cloud

At Intel Vision 2025, IBM announced the availability of Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud.

The offering delivers Intel Gaudi 3 in a public cloud environment for production workloads.

Through this collaboration, IBM Cloud aims to help clients more cost-effectively scale and deploy enterprise AI. Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud are currently available in Frankfurt (eu-de) and Washington, D.C. (us-east) IBM Cloud regions, with future availability for the Dallas (us-south) IBM Cloud region in Q2 2025.

IBM’s AI in Action 2024 report found that 67% of surveyed leaders reported revenue increases of 25% or more due to including AI in business operations. Although AI is demonstrating promising revenue increases, enterprises are also balancing the costs associated with the infrastructure needed to drive performance. By leveraging Intel’s Gaudi 3 on IBM Cloud, the two companies are aiming to help clients more cost effectively test, innovate and deploy generative AI solutions.

“By bringing Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators to IBM Cloud, we’re enabling businesses to help scale generative AI workloads with optimized performance for inferencing and fine-tuning. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to making AI more accessible and cost-effective for enterprises worldwide,” says Saurabh Kulkarni, vice-president: datacentre AI strategy and product management at Intel.

IBM Cloud and Intel have a longstanding history of delivering scalable and flexible solutions to allow joint clients to adjust their computing resources as needed. This partnership model not only gives clients the freedom of workload placement but also has the potential to drive operational cost savings and efficiency. Intel Gaudi 3 on IBM

Cloud offer that same flexibility, with several ways for clients to adopt and deploy: