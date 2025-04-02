Intel Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators now available on IBM Cloud

At Intel Vision 2025, IBM announced the availability of Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud.
The offering delivers Intel Gaudi 3 in a public cloud environment for production workloads.
Through this collaboration, IBM Cloud aims to help clients more cost-effectively scale and deploy enterprise AI. Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud are currently available in Frankfurt (eu-de) and Washington, D.C. (us-east) IBM Cloud regions, with future availability for the Dallas (us-south) IBM Cloud region in Q2 2025.
IBM’s AI in Action 2024 report found that 67% of surveyed leaders reported revenue increases of 25% or more due to including AI in business operations. Although AI is demonstrating promising revenue increases, enterprises are also balancing the costs associated with the infrastructure needed to drive performance. By leveraging Intel’s Gaudi 3 on IBM Cloud, the two companies are aiming to help clients more cost effectively test, innovate and deploy generative AI solutions.
“By bringing Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators to IBM Cloud, we’re enabling businesses to help scale generative AI workloads with optimized performance for inferencing and fine-tuning. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to making AI more accessible and cost-effective for enterprises worldwide,” says Saurabh Kulkarni, vice-president: datacentre AI strategy and product management at Intel.
IBM Cloud and Intel have a longstanding history of delivering scalable and flexible solutions to allow joint clients to adjust their computing resources as needed. This partnership model not only gives clients the freedom of workload placement but also has the potential to drive operational cost savings and efficiency. Intel Gaudi 3 on IBM
Cloud offer that same flexibility, with several ways for clients to adopt and deploy:
- Provision a stand-alone server on the IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) – Intel Gaudi 3 can be deployed through IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC cloud instances. IBM Cloud VPC is designed for high resiliency and security where clients can build isolated private clouds while maintaining essential public cloud benefits. Clients can choose their compute, storage and networking resources and IBM aims to provide the optimal availability and scalability. The Intel Gaudi 3 instance, which also supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI image options, is ideal for clients with highly specialised software stacks or those who require added control over their underlying server.
- Provision a container worker node – For clients wanting to leverage managed containerized infrastructure, IBM Cloud plans to deliver Intel Gaudi 3 as a worker node for Red Hat OpenShift AI clusters and Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud in Q2 2025.
- Bring-your-own watsonx software license – Clients requiring added control over their entire AI stack – from infrastructure to workload – can deploy IBM watsonx.ai software to their Intel Gaudi 3-based virtual server on IBM Cloud VPC in Q2 2025. IBM watsonx.ai is an integrated, end-to-end AI development studio that features an AI developer toolkit and full AI lifecycle management for developing AI services and deploying them into your applications of choice.
- Accelerate adoption through Deployable Architectures (DAs) – For developers and operations teams that need to quickly deploy new features and system updates without extensive manual intervention, IBM Cloud offers specific design modules called deployable architectures (DA). IBM Cloud clients will be able to quickly adopt Intel Gaudi 3 capabilities through several DAs on IBM Cloud, including a watsonx software DA, an IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC DA, as well as DAs for Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud. These DAs will be available in 2H 2025.