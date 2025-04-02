Young scientists fly the SA flag in Tunisia

South African young scientists have been awarded after successfully showcasing their innovative research projects in the environmental science and computer science categories at this year’s International Festival of Engineering, Science and Technology in Tunisia (I-FEST²).

Hamzah Ismail and Vibhav Ramdas, both Grade 12 learners at St Dominics Newcastle School in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, were award recipients at the science festival after earning their opportunities at the Eskom Expo says Science Fair in 2024 to travel to Tunisia and compete in the I-FEST² this year.

Ismail, who achieved a Bronze medal at the I-FEST², said being recognised at the event felt incredible. “The competition was extremely tough, with brilliant young scientists from around the world, so achieving this is a tremendous honour. It’s a reminder that hard work and perseverance pay off, and it motivates me to keep pushing forward.”

Ismail presented his research project, ‘Developing eco-friendly, fire-retardant plastic bricks as an alternative in modern construction’ in the Environmental Science category.

“Apart from the competition itself, my highlight was meeting people from so many different countries. Representing South Africa at Culture Night was especially fun, and everything in between, from exploring new places, tasting different foods, and making international friends has been unforgettable. It was bittersweet to say goodbye on the day we all left.”

Ramdas, who presented his research project, ‘Using Object Detection to Improve Road Maintenance’ in the Computer Science category, achieved an Honourable Award at the I-FEST². He says that when he heard his project ID called out at the awards ceremony, he felt a sudden rush of excitement.

“In that moment, I felt like I had made my family and country proud. Walking up to the stage, I was in shock. I didn’t expect to receive anything, but at the same time, I was thrilled to have achieved something great,” he says.

“Hard work always pays off. It might sound like a cliché, but it’s the reality of every situation. Every project has potential, but success depends on how determined you are as a scientist. Always remember that success and new inventions are made possible only by those who choose not to give up,” he adds.

This year’s I-FEST² took place from 21 to 27 March 2025 in Mahdia, Tunisia, and was organised by the Tunisian Association for the Future of Science and Technology. The programme was designed to offer a one-of-a-kind, educational, and enjoyable experience, featuring a range of activities and opportunities for new discoveries.

Mologadi Motshele, acting-CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, says: “Congratulations to our incredible young scientists who impressed at this year’s I-FEST². Their hard work, innovation, and dedication to their research is truly inspiring. Eskom remains committed to empowering South Africa’s youth by providing opportunities that promotes skills development and excellence in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI). Through initiatives like the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, the organisation continues to encourage curiosity, critical thinking, and problem-solving, ensuring that the next generation is equipped to drive technological advancements and contribute to the country’s sustainable future.”

Eskom Expo executive director, Parthy Chetty, says: “Congratulations to Hamzah and Vibhav on this incredible achievement at the I-FEST². Your dedication, creativity, and hard work have truly paid off, and you’ve made us all proud. Your success is proof that with passion and perseverance, anything is possible. To all other Eskom Expo learners – let this be an inspiration to dream big, work hard, and push boundaries. The future is yours to shape with innovation and determination. Keep reaching for greatness.”

Registration to take part in Eskom Expo 2025 is still open. School learners in Grades 4–12 and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students (NCV Level 2–4) can register their research projects by visiting www.exposcience.co.za