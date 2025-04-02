Young scientists head to the 74th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting in Germany

The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) has the pleasure of announcing the selection of seven exceptional young scientists from South Africa who have been by the Council for the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings to participate in the 74th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting, which will be dedicated to Chemistry during 29 June to 4 July 2025.

ASSAf, in its role as the official partner of the Lindau Foundation and with the support of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), has the honor of nominating talented individuals annually to attend this prestigious gathering.

The Lindau Meetings serve as a valuable international forum where young scientists have the unique opportunity to engage meaningfully with Nobel Laureates, exploring discussions on research as well as various aspects of career development.

The 74th Lindau Nobel Laureates meeting will feature path-breaking topics like artificial intelligence (AI), the path towards sustainability, science diplomacy, and science communication to be debated between different generations of researchers.

Currently, 34 Nobel Laureates have confirmed their attendance and they will be joined by the 2024 Nobel Laureate and AI Pioneer John M Jumper as a panellist on AI in chemistry.

The meeting will host 636 Young Scientists representing 84 countries (including South Africa) and these young scientists have received their invitation after having passed a multi-stage evaluation process by the Lindau council.

ASSAf will organise a pre-travel engagement with the young scientists and the meeting will be coupled with a science communication workshop and an outreach activity prior their travel to Germany. ASSAf and the DSTI extend their heartfelt congratulations to the seven young South African scientists selected to attend the 74th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting.

Sapokazi Timakwe is a PhD candidate in Chemistry at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), specializing in electro-analytical methods, sensors/biosensors, and nanomaterials. She holds a National Diploma, a Bachelor of Technology, and a Master of Applied Science in Chemistry (Summa Cum Laude) from CPUT.

Cyril Selepe is a PhD student in Chemistry at the University of Johannesburg, collaborating with the Biotherapeutics Formulation and Delivery Platform and the Biomanufacturing Technology Demonstration Group at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). He holds an M.Sc. in Nanoscience and previously completed his B.Sc. and B.Sc. Honours degrees in Physical Sciences and Chemistry at the University of Limpopo.

Taryn Golding is a final-year doctoral candidate in Chemistry at the University of Cape Town, having previously earned her BSc in Chemistry and Biochemistry (2017), a BSc (Hons) in Chemistry (2018), and an MSc in Chemistry (2021) at the same institution.

Rudzani Ratshiedana is a Postdoctoral Researcher at the Institute for Nanotechnology and Water Sustainability at the University of South Africa, with expertise in photocatalysis for water treatment.

Jairus Lamola completed his PhD in Organic Chemistry at the University of Johannesburg (UJ). In the latter half of 2022, Jairus joined Sasol as a Scientist-in-Training through the Graduate Development Program (GDP).

Kimberleigh Govender is a PhD candidate in Pharmaceutical Chemistry at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, where she also serves as an ad hoc lecturer in Organic Chemistry. She holds a BSc in Applied Chemistry, a BSc Honours in Chemistry, and MSc in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from the same institution.

Kefilwe Vanessa Mokwebo is currently a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Cape Town and a research affiliate at the University of the Western Cape, where she earned her PhD in Chemistry in 2023. She also holds an MSc in Nanoscience (Cum Laude, 2018) from the University of Johannesburg and a BSc Honours (Cum Laude, 2015) from North-West University.