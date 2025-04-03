AI solutions and services to generate $22,3trn global impact

Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to have a profound impact on the global economy, according to a comprehensive analysis from IDC.

According to IDC, investments in AI solutions and services are projected to yield a global cumulative impact of $22,3-trillion by 2030, representing approximately 3,7% of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

This Global AI Economic Impact analysis and forecast is part of Digital Economy Strategies research, which is informed by the company’s market expertise, proprietary data, and sophisticated economic impact models to provide continuous insights on the intersection of the IT industry and global economic issues.

The model assesses the direct, indirect, and induced effects of AI on the economy, providing a comprehensive view of AI’s role in driving innovation and productivity.

“Continuous business innovation through the use of AI, accelerated by growing use of AI Agents, are driving greater direct investments in infrastructure and software as well as generating substantial indirect spending across the technology delivery supply chain,” says Rick Villars, group vice-president: Worldwide Research at IDC.

“Large cloud service providers are investing heavily in infrastructure, reflecting the growing importance of complex AI ecosystems that support regional competitiveness and business expansion.”

Carla La Croce, research manager: Data and Analytics at IDC, adds: “Organisations around the world are signaling a growing commitment to AI investment — particularly in building structured, regional AI hubs and factories designed to boost competitiveness and accelerate technology adoption.”

Key highlights from the report include: