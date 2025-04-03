Cisco unveils new Webex AI solutions

At Enterprise Connect, Cisco unveiled its vision for agentic AI collaboration, along with new AI-powered collaboration solutions designed to create futureproofed experiences for customers, employees and IT teams.

Additional solutions announced across Collaboration Devices and the Webex Suite include new workflows in AI Assistant for Webex Suite to streamline employee experiences, Webex Calling Customer Assist, and AirPlay on Cisco Devices for Microsoft Teams Rooms.

“Enterprises are starting to realise the potential of agentic AI. It is reinventing what it means for people and technology to work together across the physical and digital worlds,” says Jeetu Patel, executive vice-president and chief product officer at Cisco. “Our customers love how Webex AI is built seamlessly into the way you work. Working alongside employees increasing efficiency, improving employee sentiment and enhancing overall customer experiences.”

Traditional contact centres, primarily reactive in addressing customer inquiries, are evolving into experience centres where every interaction is an opportunity to provide exceptional interactions with customers. Webex is making this possible with the Webex Customer Experience portfolio with tools like AI Agent and AI Assistant for Contact Centre that seamlessly answer customers’ questions and integrate with back-office systems for automated intent fulfillment. New AI solutions include:

Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Centre: To improve agent and customer service experiences, the generally available Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Centre has new features planned for Q2 2025, including suggested responses and real-time transcription for agents. These will join previously available features including context transfer summaries, dropped call summaries, Agent Wellbeing, topic analytics and automatic customer satisfaction scores (Auto CSAT).

In today’s digital era, employees expect intelligent and efficient collaboration experiences. AI-powered solutions deliver seamless collaboration and bolster productivity for every employee, from the end users who depend on our products daily to the IT professionals who ensure smooth operations. Employees can use some of these tools as they become available later this year to increase their productivity with workflow automation that streamlines routine tasks, easily customise and manage AI capabilities and insights, and more, including:

Workflow Automation in Cisco AI Assistant for Webex: This capability in the Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Suite intends to streamline processes and save time by working across enterprise apps like Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Jira. This enables users to more efficiently complete tasks and automatically share meeting summaries across enterprise apps.

AI Capabilities in Webex Control Hub: The platform will allow IT admins to easily access, search and manage all AI ecosystems in one place, and to customise them to match their organisation's needs. They will also be able to view analytics on AI usage, trends, and employee adoption metrics within Webex Control Hub.

Any employee can be empowered to assist customers with this Webex Calling solution:

Webex Calling Customer Assist: This reimagined calling solution aims to empower any employee to assist customers with an AI-powered, modern experience in the Webex app on their desktop or mobile phone. With Customer Assist, local and regional branches including retail stores, bank branches, pharmacies and healthcare clinics can quickly provide great customer experiences, resolve issues and build strong relationships. With the addition of new features available later this year, it intends to provide efficient call routing, AI assistance for agents and supervisors and powerful analytics – all in an easy-to-deploy, cost-effective Webex Calling offering.

The Webex ecosystem delivers a seamless integration of AI-driven innovations and collaboration tools, enhancing user experiences with secure, flexible, and rich interactions across workspaces: