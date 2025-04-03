MTN’s Ralph Mupita elected as GSMA deputy chair

The GSMA board of directors has elected Ralph Mupita as deputy chair for the remainder of the board term, until the end of 2026.

In this role, he will support the chair and board in overseeing the strategic direction of the organisation, which represents the world’s mobile operators and companies in the broader mobile ecosystem.

Vivek Badrinath, director-general of the GSMA, comments: “My warmest congratulations to Mr Mupita on being elected as the deputy chair of the GSMA board. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the dynamic landscape of our industry. I look forward to working closely with him and the board.”

Mupita says: “This appointment is a great honour as it comes at a time of rapid developments in technology and increasing digital adoption across Africa. Mobile technology will play a critical part in addressing the pressing challenges facing our communities and unlocking the full potential of Africa and the rest of the Global South, ensuring that no one is left behind in this journey toward a more connected future.

“I am committed to supporting the strategic direction of the GSMA, which plays a pivotal role in representing the global mobile ecosystem. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and positive change in the industry,” he adds.

Mupita is the group president and CEO of MTN Group, a position he has held since September 2020, after previously serving as MTN Group’s chief financial officer from April 2017.