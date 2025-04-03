SA’s young scientists shine in Beijing

Team South Africa made an incredible impact at the Beijing Youth Science Creation Competition (BYSCC), held in China, earning prestigious awards for their outstanding scientific projects after competing against some of the brightest young scientists from around the world.

Christopher Collier-Reed and Adam Gibbon, both Grade 12 learners at Pinelands High School in Cape Town, were awarded the First Prize (South African equivalent of a Gold medal) for their group research project, “Flies to the rescue: Innovating food waste management using Black Soldier fly larvae”.

They say the win was an unexpected, but thrilling, moment.

“Our goal was simply to reach the international level, and we weren’t expecting to win anything. The competition was structured very differently from the Eskom Expo International Science Fair, so just participating was already an achievement. When we found out we had won the First Prize, we were completely shocked and overwhelmed,” says Collier-Reed.

Gibbon comments: “It feels surreal to know that all the hard work we put into our research and experiments paid off. Holding that Gold medal in my hands was an unforgettable moment, and I was left speechless for a while.

“For aspiring scientists, my advice is to never give up when things don’t go as planned. There were times when experiments didn’t work or I felt unmotivated, but staying disciplined and persistent will help you reach new heights. Also, start early and work steadily over time – small, consistent efforts make a big difference.”

Meanwhile, Cady De Koker, a Grade 11 learner from Northern Cape High School in Kimberley, and Samiya Waza, a Grade 12 learner from Umtata High School in Mthatha, were both awarded Second Prizes (the South African equivalent of Silver medals) for their individual research projects at the BYSCC.

De Koker received her award for the project, “A Mathematician’s Guide to Neuroscience: Classifying and Diagnosing Brain Tumours Using Fractal-Analysis Morphometrics,” while Waza was recognised for her research on “Med-Net: A Comprehensive and Robust Information Management System for Healthcare Facilities.”

De Koker says winning an award at the BYSCC was an honour and a privilege. “I would have never imagined when I first started at Eskom Expo that one day I would be able to stand on an international stage and accept an award of such stature.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity that I’ve been provided. The highlight of the trip to China was being able to meet with such a diverse group of people, with such different perspectives on life with the same passion and curiosity for science and innovation,” she says.

Waza says she was humbled to receive an award at the BYSCC, adding that the experience was a dream come true. “To anyone starting their science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI) journey, believe in yourself, take risks, and never give up on your dreams. Your unique perspective and passion can change the world. Learn from failures, and push beyond your limits. You got this!”

The 44th BYSCC, hosted at the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, aimed to promote the advancement of youth scientific and technological endeavours. Its goals included nurturing the innovation and practical skills of young participants, enhancing their scientific and technological literacy, and inspiring the emergence of more young scientists.

Mologadi Motshele, acting-CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, says: “Congratulations to Team South Africa for making an incredible impact at the Beijing Youth Science Creation Competition (BYSCC) in China. Eskom encourages young people to think innovatively and to explore new ways to solve real-world problems. Promoting creativity within the STEMI fields allows the next generation of scientists and engineers to drive technological advancements and contribute to our country’s development. This helps to improve the necessary academic and personal skills that learners need to succeed in STEMI careers.”

Registration to take part in Eskom Expo 2025 is still open. School learners in Grades 4–12 and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students NC(V) Level 2 to NC(V) Level 4 can register their research projects by visiting www.exposcience.co.za