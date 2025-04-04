Edge computing can accelerate digital transformation

South African businesses operate in an environment where real-time decision-making, responsiveness, and operational efficiency are critical for staying competitive.

By Riaan van Staden, senior network engineer at Duxbury Networking

As digital transformation accelerates, companies face more intense demands to process, store, and analyse increasing volumes of data closer to the source. This makes edge computing an essential part of any company’s strategy.

Edge computing shifts data processing from centralised data centres to devices and infrastructure located near the point of data generation. It significantly reduces latency, enhances real-time decision-making, and unlocks opportunities for innovation. For local organisations, especially those in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, logistics, and agriculture, adopting an edge computing strategy could significantly transform business operations.

Latency (the delay before data transfer) is a critical factor for real-time applications. Edge computing addresses this by processing data closer to where it originates, significantly improving response times.

This is especially valuable for industries reliant on real-time data analysis. For instance, manufacturers can instantly process sensor data on production lines, identifying issues before they lead to downtime or defects.

Retailers can offer real-time personalised offers based on customer behaviour in-store, enhancing the shopping experience and increasing sales.

Additionally, edge computing reduces the need to transmit large volumes of data to centralised data centres or cloud services, significantly decreasing bandwidth usage and associated costs. In a country where connectivity can sometimes be limited or unstable, this approach improves reliability and efficiency.

Businesses operating in rural or remote areas can particularly benefit from edge computing, ensuring continuous operation even during disruptions or network outages.

Redefining IoT deployments

With South Africa’s Internet of Things (IoT) market projected to grow by more than 13% annually through 2030, edge computing provides the essential infrastructure needed to manage the explosion of connected devices. In agriculture, for example, edge computing enables real-time monitoring of soil moisture, crop health, and weather conditions, helping farmers optimise irrigation and yields.

Logistics companies can use edge computing to track assets, monitor vehicle performance, and automate fleet management, significantly reducing operational costs and improving service delivery.

In manufacturing, predictive maintenance is enabled by detecting potential equipment failures before they occur, optimizing maintenance windows, and reducing systems downtime. Tracking production-line performance, optimising resource allocation, and improving efficiency are all achieved with real-time monitoring.

Of course, cybersecurity remains a significant concern for local companies, especially given their increasing reliance on digital technologies. Edge computing provides greater control over sensitive data, as less information needs to travel across public networks, reducing exposure to potential security breaches.

Localised data processing also helps businesses better comply with regulations like POPIA by ensuring sensitive information stays within the local jurisdiction.

Driving innovation and scalability

One of the key advantages of edge computing is its scalability and flexibility. Businesses can start with small, targeted deployments and gradually expand as their needs evolve. For instance, hospitals can initially deploy edge devices for critical areas such as emergency rooms or intensive care units, then expand coverage across facilities as demand grows.

At Duxbury, we understand that adopting edge computing technology can seem intimidating. That is why we emphasise the importance of a tailored approach, working closely with our partners to identify their specific needs and goals. We provide the necessary expertise and local support, ensuring our clients can seamlessly integrate edge computing into their existing operations.

Edge computing has become a strategic imperative for businesses that want to remain competitive and responsive in today’s fast-paced digital economy. By reducing latency, increasing operational efficiency, enhancing security, and supporting innovation, edge computing positions local companies with the means to thrive in a digital world.

In a world increasingly embracing cloud solutions, many applications still demand real-time processing and decision-making. Choosing the right option for your environment starts with understanding what truly drives your business outcomes.