Free coding bridges digital skills gap

In a country where many young people struggle to find jobs, a new initiative is offering hope and opportunities. Registrations are now open for 2025 for a free coding programme that goes beyond just teaching coding skills.

The programme is about helping young South Africans discover their potential, create job opportunities, and become the next generation of digital professionals and entrepreneurs. Whether you’re a student with no experience or a young innovator looking to build a sustainable career, this program shows that with the right skills and support, you can shape your own future.

South Africa is facing a growing problem with many young people unable to find good jobs because they lack technical skills. The FNB App Academy is tackling this crisis head-on by offering a fully funded, world-class coding programme. This programme helps young South Africans gain the skills they need to secure jobs in the tech industry and build successful businesses of their own.

Since its inception, the FNB App Academy has empowered over 17 000 young people from South Africa and across the continent, providing them with cutting-edge digital training and the tools to create a sustainable future.

The 2025 FNB App Academy kicks off on 22 April.

The FNB App Academy is a skills and social development initiative that addresses the growing skills gap in South Africa’s education system; by providing young people with in-demand digital skills, the programme not only increases their employability but also encourages entrepreneurial mindsets, allowing them to create opportunities for themselves and others.

Key highlights of the programme include:

A nationally recognised qualification : Graduates leave with formal accreditation that makes them competitive in the job market.

: Graduates leave with formal accreditation that makes them competitive in the job market. Practical, hands-on learning : The curriculum focuses on practical, hands-on learning, ensuring students can immediately apply their skills in the industry.

: The curriculum focuses on practical, hands-on learning, ensuring students can immediately apply their skills in the industry. Job and business creation : Many alumni go on to secure jobs at top companies, while others launch their own businesses, helping to grow South Africa’s digital economy.

: Many alumni go on to secure jobs at top companies, while others launch their own businesses, helping to grow South Africa’s digital economy. Mentorship and industry exposure: Participants gain insights from leading industry experts through mentorship and industry exposure, learning what it takes to succeed in tech.

Speaking on the importance of empowering South Africa’s youth, business development head at FNB, Janis Robson highlights the importance of investing in skills development to create a thriving economy.

“The FNB App Academy is a direct response to South Africa’s growing need for digital skills. It’s about more than just training developers – it’s about empowering young people with the tools to build sustainable careers and businesses. By providing free, high-quality education, we are breaking down barriers and opening doors to a future where technology can drive economic growth and social change. The success stories of Simphiwe, Mpho, and thousands of others show us that with the right support, our youth can lead South Africa’s digital transformation.”

The FNB App Academy is calling on aspiring coders, innovators, and problem-solvers to apply now and secure their place in the 2025 intake. Whether you’re looking to start a career in tech, build your own business, or simply gain a skill set that will make you future-ready, this programme is your gateway to success.

The nine-week programme is delivered online via www.appoftheyear.co.za, with classes held twice a week. Participants will gain hands-on coding experience, industry insights, and mentorship to help them build a career in tech.

To register, visit https://appoftheyear.co.za/app-academy-form/ and secure your spot today.