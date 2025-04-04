IBM tees up watsonx for the 2025 Masters

IBM and the Masters Tournament have announced a series of digital fan features returning to the award-winning Masters app and Masters.com ahead of this year’s Tournament.

The watsonx AI-powered capabilities – the latest in a 30-year collaboration between IBM and the Masters – aim to deliver a more personalised and engaging experience for millions of new and existing golf fans around the world following all the action at the Masters Tournament.

Strategic shot analysis

IBM Hole Insights is returning for its second year as part of the Track Shots experience on Masters.com and the Masters app. The AI driven Insights 2.0 leverages watsonx technologies including the Granite LLM to offer data-driven insights around every shot taken on every hole at Augusta National. This includes:

Data-driven recaps of how each hole has played daily and throughout the 2025 Tournament (for example, “No. 14 has played difficult today, with 25% of scores resulting in bogies.”).

(for example, “No. 14 has played difficult today, with 25% of scores resulting in bogies.”). Projections of how each hole might play, based on past and current performance data (for example, “No. 9 is projected to be the third most difficult hole today.”).

(for example, “No. 9 is projected to be the third most difficult hole today.”). Historical insights into how each hole has played, based on nine years of Tournament data – including more than 180,000 shots – and ball position on course (for example, “Shots historically hit in this location have an 82% chance of resulting in a birdie.”).

This year, the solution has been built to provide enhanced, more powerful insights. To enhance the quality of the insights, IBM Consulting fine-tuned Granite and other LLMs on a wealth of sources including historic shot locations, insights from golf experts including past Masters Tournament caddies, and Tournament data spanning nine years and more than 180 000 shots.

Revamped on Apple Vision Pro

IBM and the Masters are once again giving fans an immersive view of the action with the Masters app on Apple Vision Pro.

This year’s updated app offers fans clearer 3D visuals of Augusta National and new features such as Video on Demand. Fans will also experience returning features such as Hole Insights 2.0 and AI Narration.

With the Masters app on Apple Vision Pro, fans can look through different 3D views of each hole, explore the dramatic elevation changes throughout the course, and even watch multiple Tournament live streams simultaneously.

“For more than 30 years, IBM and Augusta National have worked side-by-side to co-create unique digital experiences that bring the beauty, tradition, and excitement of the Masters to millions of golf fans worldwide,” says Jonathan Adashek, senior vice-president of marketing and communications at IBM. “This powerful combination of people and technology, including watsonx AI models and agents, is a live case study for businesses across all industries on how they too can unlock the potential of their data to deliver actionable business insights and exceptional customer experiences.”

The Masters and IBM have partnered for nearly 30 years to transform Masters data into world-class digital experiences for golf fans. This includes launching Masters.com in 1996, AI Highlights, Round in Three Minutes, My Group, Player Insights, AI Narration, Hole Insights, and the Masters app on Apple Vision Pro.

IBM’s partnerships with the Masters and other sporting organisations, including Scuderia Ferrari HP, Wimbledon, the US Open, ESPN Fantasy Football and UFC, are powered by IBM’s AI and hybrid cloud solutions.

The 89th Masters Tournament will be held from 10 to 13 April at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.