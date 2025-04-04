Vumacam helps make the inner city safer

Afhco, a property company specialising in affordable housing in Johannesburg’s inner city and greater Gauteng, and long-standing partner Vumacam, have joined forces with Jozi My Jozi to help make the inner city a safer, more inclusive space.

In line with Afhco’s strategic focus on social upliftment, community development, and inner-city regeneration, the company has invested R10-million in the rollout of 123 state-of-the-art Vumacam CCTV cameras across identified areas. This investment aims to significantly contribute to improving safety and restoring confidence in the inner city.

Afhco’s partnership with Vumacam began in 2019, when they first invested in a surveillance network in the End Street precinct. This new investment strengthens the collaboration with both public and private sector stakeholders and reaffirms Afhco’s long-term commitment to revitalising the inner city.

The first cameras have seen great success over the last period with many positive stories being shared. During the 2024 calendar year the network facilitated 76 interceptions and 60 arrests.

One such interceptions led to the recovery of 20 stolen laptops. Vumacam’s Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) network identified a vehicle wanted in connection with the theft of 20 laptops from a hotel in Midrand.

Members of JMPD’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) were dispatched to the vehicle’s last known location in Braamfontein, where they intercepted the vehicle. When questioned the suspect admitted involvement in the theft. All 20 stolen laptops were recovered, the two suspects were detained and the vehicle impounded.

This example reflects the immediate and tangible benefits of enhanced surveillance and monitoring capabilities.

Kevin van den Heever, MD of Afhco, comments: “We are proud to partner with Vumacam and Jozi My Jozi in addressing one of Johannesburg’s most pressing challenges – crime. The expansion of the camera network will play a crucial role in making the inner city safer for all who live and work here.

“This initiative supports a more secure environment and contributes to changing the perception of the inner city, attracting new investment and fostering urban renewal. We are optimistic about the positive impact this initiative will have and trust that the relevant authorities will continue to support and uphold these efforts.”

The additional cameras on the network are now live and being monitored through Centr – one of Vumacam’s operations that offers clients off-site monitoring support.

“The wave of support from corporates, organisations and community alike to get involved in fixing and securing the CBD demonstrates the power of effective partnerships between the public and private sectors,” says Bea Swanepoel, CEO of Jozi My Jozi. “The success of Vumacam and Afhco working together with other invested stakeholders highlights the transformative potential of such collaborations in paving the way for a safer Joburg for all.”

Michael Varney, Vumacam’s chief commercial oOfficer, explains: “Our behaviour-based algorithms have proven instrumental in preventing a range of serious crimes, while ensuring the individual’s right to privacy. The expansion of this network within the inner-city will enhance crime-fighting capabilities and ensure a safer environment for all.”