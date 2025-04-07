Call to correct Africa’s map distortion

For centuries, the Mercator map – one of the most widely used world maps – has shrunk the African continent, distorting its scale and minimising its global significance.

Africa covers 30,37-million square kilometers – large enough to fit the US, China, India and most of Europe combined. Yet in classrooms, newsrooms, publications and boardrooms worldwide, the Mercator projection presents Africa as much smaller than it really is.

Designed for 16th-century maritime navigation, the map artificially enlarges Global North regions while drastically reducing the perceived size of continents like Africa. The result? A distorted world view that downplays Africa’s economic, cultural, and political importance.

Africa No Filter and Speak Up Africa are launching the Correct the Map campaign to put an end to this enduring misperception. The Correct the Map campaign is calling on international organisations – including the UN, World Bank and BBC – to switch to the Equal Earth map projection, a fairer and more accurate representation of global geography.

Through a global petition and campaign charter, the initiative invites institutions, educators, and media platforms to pledge their commitment to using maps that depict Africa’s true size.

“Geography has history. Africa’s misrepresentation on world maps is not just a cartographic error – it’s a narrative issue,” says Moky Makura, executive director of Africa No Filter. “By reducing the size of Africa, we are subconsciously downplaying its importance. It’s time we took a stand.”

Yacine Djibo, founder and executive director of Speak Up Africa, adds: “Decisions about Africa – economic, political, and developmental – are being made using a false reference point. We need the world to see Africa as it truly is.”