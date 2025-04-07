Data shows the real reasons Saffers are moving

Common perceptions about why South Africans choose to uproot themselves and their families to move to other parts of the country could be wrong.

Statistics from a new Wise Move Migration Report, based on almost 15 000 digitally-facilitated moves, shows economic opportunity is the driving factor behind most moves.

The top reason for moving in the pursuit of paid work (22,9%), followed by people moving closer to a spouse or for family reasons (15,5%).

The reasons for moving that many people expect to be major drivers feature surprisingly low in the ranks of why people move. Crime comes in at just 0,6%, divorce at 0,5% and political instability at 0,1%.

The school calendar is a major motivator for when people move; and the beginning of the work week is when most people plan a move – 09h00 on a Monday morning being the most popular time for planning.

Young professionals dominate the moving landscape, with the 25 to 34 age group making up the largest share at 31,9%, followed closely by 35 to 44 year olds at 24,39% – further reinforcing the suggestion that moves are largely driven by career changes, lifestyle upgrades and family growth.

Wise Move connects users to vetted and verified movers nationwide via a digital platform that uses AI-powered quoting, algorithms mover-matching and route optimisation to manage household moves, vehicle and pet transport.

“Through our platform, we’re simplifying moving, but we’re also generating interesting migration data,” says Chante Venter, co-founder and CEO of Wise Move. “The inaugural 2025 Migration Report reflects millions of kilometres travelled, thousands of property changes and real insight into how South Africans are moving – and why.”