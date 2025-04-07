SA artists double Spotify earnings

Spotify’s latest Loud & Clear transparency report has unveiled extraordinary growth in the South African music industry, with local artists generating nearly R400-million in royalties in 2024 on Spotify alone – more than doubling their earnings since 2022.

This financial milestone comes as South African artists have been discovered by first-time listeners over 1,1-billion times on Spotify – a 55% increase since 2023.

“We’re not just supporting South African artists – we’re revolutionising how they build sustainable careers,” says Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Spotify’s sub-Saharan Africa MD. “Our ecosystem empowers artists to earn equitably from their talent while driving a powerful wave of cultural innovation that resonates globally.”

Key highlights from the report include:

The number of South African artists earning over R100 000 or R500 000 in Spotify royalties has doubled since 2022.

Royalties for music performed in indigenous languages have skyrocketed: Zulu (112%), Sotho (345%), and Afrikaans (114%) all more than doubled since 2021.

A substantial portion of royalties generated by South African artists came from international listeners.

Global consumption of South African music averages over 600 000 hours daily.

Users have created approximately 220-million playlists featuring South African artists globally.

Export growth for South African artists has reached 104% over the last three years.

Local consumption of South African content has surged by 281% in three years, with 96% year-over-year growth.

The Loud & Clear initiative provides transparency into streaming revenue and royalty payments, offering South African artists and managers crucial insights for navigating the digital music landscape. With over 3 000 South African artists featured on Spotify’s editorial playlists, the platform helps to amplify local voices on the global stage.