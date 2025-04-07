Trade tensions put poor and vulnerable at risk

As major economies are set to impose sweeping new tariffs, UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) alerts that the global trade system is entering a critical phase – threatening growth, investment, and development progress, particularly for the most vulnerable economies.

“This hurts the vulnerable and the poor,” warns UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan. “Trade must not become another source of instability. It should serve development and global growth.”

For businesses and policymakers alike, unpredictability and uncertainty in trade and investment is becoming a serious obstacle to growth and planning.

Vulnerable countries most impacted

Just 10 of the nearly 200 US trade partners account for almost 90% of its trade deficit. Yet least developed countries and small island developing states – responsible for just 1,6% and 0,4% of the deficit, respectively – are being affected.

They will neither help balance the trade deficit nor generate significant revenue, according to UNCTAD.

Indeed, many low-income economies now face a “perfect storm” of worsening external conditions, unsustainable debt levels, and slowing domestic growth.

Time for dialogue, not escalation

While the need for trade reform is clear, UNCTAD stresses that the solution should come through dialogue and negotiation. Trade imbalances, concentrated gains, and outdated rules should be addressed – without sacrificing those least responsible.

“This is a time for cooperation – not escalation,” Grynspan says. “Global trade rules must evolve to reflect today’s challenges, but they must do so with predictability and development at their core, protecting the most vulnerable.”

UNCTAD calls on decision-makers to urgently reconsider the tariffs imposed on the vulnerable countries, as these measures could inflict great pain on millions of people.