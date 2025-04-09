Acer Africa offers ‘Eggstra Protection’

Acer Africa is excited to announce the launch of its “Eggstra Protection” campaign for South African customers

From yesterday (8 April 2025) and running until 30 April 2025, Acer is providing a three-year extended warranty on selected laptops for just R199.

“We understand the importance of having reliable technology, whether for studies, work, family connections, or leisure,” says Glenn Du Toit, country manager of Acer Africa. “Our warranty campaign is designed to offer our South African customers an added layer of security and value, allowing them to invest in an Acer laptop with complete confidence.”

The limited-time offer is available on selected Acer laptops purchased through Shopacer.