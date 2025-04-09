Dell debuts AI-ready data centre infrastructure

Dell Technologies is introducing advancements across its industry-leading server, storage and data protection portfolios designed to help organisations achieve data centre modernisation.

Organisations are rethinking their IT strategies to respond to the rise of AI, the need to support both traditional and modern workloads and increased cyber threats. IT teams are moving toward disaggregated infrastructure that abstracts compute, storage and networking into shared resource pools to deliver improved scalability, efficiency and adaptability.

Dell PowerEdge R470, R570, R670 and R770 servers with Intel Xeon 6 Processors with P-cores are single and double-socket servers in 1U and 2U form factors that easily handle demanding traditional and emerging workloads like HPC, virtualisation, analytics and AI inferencing:

Improves Workload Consolidation: Consolidate legacy platforms, freeing up power and up to 80% of space per 42U rack with the Dell PowerEdge R770. These systems save up to half of the energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions and support up to 50% more cores per processors and 67% increased performance. This reduces data centre footprints to help achieve sustainability goals and lower overall total cost of ownership without sacrificing performance.

Consolidate legacy platforms, freeing up power and up to 80% of space per 42U rack with the Dell PowerEdge R770. These systems save up to half of the energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions and support up to 50% more cores per processors and 67% increased performance. This reduces data centre footprints to help achieve sustainability goals and lower overall total cost of ownership without sacrificing performance. Delivers Extreme Power with Efficiency: The powerful and efficient Dell PowerEdge R570 achieves record-breaking Intel performance per watt, helping enterprises save on energy costs while maintaining high performance workloads.

The powerful and efficient Dell PowerEdge R570 achieves record-breaking Intel performance per watt, helping enterprises save on energy costs while maintaining high performance workloads. Future-Ready Designs: Simplify and future-proof operations with the Data Centre – Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS) architecture, as part of the Open Compute Project (OCP). DC-MHS standardises server design, supporting easier integration into existing infrastructure, improving customer choice.

Simplify and future-proof operations with the Data Centre – Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS) architecture, as part of the Open Compute Project (OCP). DC-MHS standardises server design, supporting easier integration into existing infrastructure, improving customer choice. Streamlined management: PowerEdge servers deliver streamlined management and robust protection through Dell OpenManage enhancements and Integrated Dell Remote Access Controller (IDRAC 10) updates, including real-time monitoring. When paired with PERC13 PCIe Gen 5 HW Raid controller, customers can see up to a 33x reduction in write latency.

Dell PowerStore’s intelligent software design delivers an automated, highly programmable platform with advanced data reduction and independently scalable storage services suited to the needs of modern disaggregated architectures. PowerStore’s latest software release delivers:

AI-Powered Analytics: Reduce cost and eliminate manual effort with Smart Support alerts and remediation, performance headroom analytics and carbon footprint forecasting using Dell AIOps (formerly CloudIQ) software.

Reduce cost and eliminate manual effort with Smart Support alerts and remediation, performance headroom analytics and carbon footprint forecasting using Dell AIOps (formerly CloudIQ) software. Enhanced Sero-Trust Security: Control access and boost availability with DoD smart card authentication support, automated certificate renewal and enhanced Storage Direct Protection integrations that deliver up to 4X faster backup restores 5 plus support for the latest Dell PowerProtect systems.

Control access and boost availability with DoD smart card authentication support, automated certificate renewal and enhanced Storage Direct Protection integrations that deliver up to 4X faster backup restores plus support for the latest Dell PowerProtect systems. Advanced File System Support: Enhance system performance with advanced file management capabilities, robust data protection with secure file snapshots, capacity insights for smarter storage planning and streamlined migration from Dell Unity systems.

Dell next generation of Dell ObjectScale delivers scalability, performance and efficiency for AI workloads. Dell is modernising the enterprise-grade architecture of ObjectScale and introducing new all-flash and HDD appliance options to provide:

Fast Object for AI: Innovate faster with the industry-leading AI workload performance of ObjectScale XF960, delivering up to 2X greater throughput per node than the closest competitor and up to 8X greater density than previous-generation all-flash systems 8

Innovate faster with the industry-leading AI workload performance of ObjectScale XF960, delivering up to 2X greater throughput per node than the closest competitor and up to 8X greater density than previous-generation all-flash systems Accelerate Modern Workloads: HDD-based Dell ObjectScale X560 accelerates key workloads like media ingest, backups and AI model training with 83% read throughput.

HDD-based Dell ObjectScale X560 accelerates key workloads like media ingest, backups and AI model training with 83% read throughput. Extreme Efficiency and Resiliency: Easily operate and secure AI data lakes with multi-site federation, copy-to-cloud, geo-replication, global namespace and data governance capabilities, backed by a new hybrid cloud solution powered by ObjectScale, developed in collaboration with Wasabi.

Dell PowerScale’s scale-out architecture improves performance-per-terabyte, enhance data centre floorspace utilisation and balance affordability with performance to optimise TCO.

High Density All-Flash Storage: 122TB SSDs maximise GPU utilisation with up to 6 PBs 10 of high-speed data access in a single 2U node configuration and deliver leading performance density to meet massive AI throughput requirements.

122TB SSDs maximise GPU utilisation with up to 6 PBs of high-speed data access in a single 2U node configuration and deliver leading performance density to meet massive AI throughput requirements. Hybrid and Archive Nodes: PowerScale A & H series nodes (H710, H7100, A310, A3100) deliver reduced latency and improved performance with a refreshed compute module for HDD-based platforms. Customers can future proof their data centres and retain AI training data longer with a flexible, TCO-optimised portfolio mix to improve accuracy and efficiency.

Dell has also introduced data protection updates designed to help customers strengthen their cyber resilience while controlling costs with enhanced performance, security and efficiency:

Scalable and Efficient Data Protection for All: Dell PowerProtect DD6410, with a capacity of 12 TB to 256 TB, is ideal for commercial, small business and remote site environments. It delivers up to 91% faster restores and scalability for traditional and modern workloads plus efficient operations with industry-leading up to 65X deduplication. 12

Dell PowerProtect DD6410, with a capacity of 12 TB to 256 TB, is ideal for commercial, small business and remote site environments. It delivers up to 91% faster restores and scalability for traditional and modern workloads plus efficient operations with industry-leading up to 65X deduplication. All-Flash Performance and Efficiency: Dell PowerProtect All-Flash Ready Node, the first step in Dell’s all-flash data protection journey, delivers more secure and efficient data protection with a 220 TB capacity system that offers over 61% faster restore speeds, uses up to 36% less power, and features a 5X smaller footprint. 13

Dell PowerProtect All-Flash Ready Node, the first step in Dell’s all-flash data protection journey, delivers more secure and efficient data protection with a 220 TB capacity system that offers over 61% faster restore speeds, uses up to 36% less power, and features a 5X smaller footprint. Strengthened Enterprise Resiliency: PowerProtect Data Manager updates help customers quickly identify security risks with Anomaly Detection, manage Microsoft Hyper-V and Red Hat OpenShift Virtualisation virtual machine backups and easily archive data to Dell ObjectScale for long-term retention.

“Modern applications require a new breed of infrastructure that will help customers keep pace with everchanging data centre demands,” says Arthur Lewis, president: Infrastructure Solutions Group at Dell Technologies. “From storage to servers to networking to data protection, only Dell Technologies provides an end-to-end disaggregated infrastructure portfolio that helps customers reduce complexity, increase IT agility and accelerate data centre modernisation.”

Simon Robinson, principal analyst of Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia, says: “Organisations are refocusing their IT strategies to take a disaggregated approach to infrastructure that improves resource management and simplifies management complexity. Dell Technologies is delivering updates across its infrastructure portfolio designed to help customers easily overcome these challenges so that they’re ready to manage any workload.”