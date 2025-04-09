Eskom Expo’s District Expos add value to learners

Young scientists will have the opportunity to receive valuable feedback from a team of experts to help refine and improve their research projects at the upcoming Eskom Expo District Expos.

School learners in Grades 4–12 and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students NC(V) Level 2 to NC(V) Level 4 are encouraged to register via the Eskom Expo website, to be eligible to present their initial research endeavours at the upcoming District Expos, planned across South Africa. District Expos serve as a compulsory qualifying round to take part in this year’s Eskom Expo Regional Science Fairs.

Receiving feedback at the District Expos is crucial for all research projects across the 13 Eskom Expo categories, to prepare them for the qualifying rounds. A team of expert judges, including Eskom Expo coordinators, regional science fair directors, teachers, and mentors will be available to help identify errors in research methodology, experimental design, or data analysis, as well as gaps in knowledge or understanding. Their insights enable learners to strengthen their projects and enhance the overall quality of their research, while enhancing the creativity of young scientists by offering new ideas and perspectives.

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty says: “Through the pre-selection process at District Expos, the best projects will be selected to qualify for the Regional Science Fairs. Each district will be allocated a fixed number of projects to select for each of the 38 Regional Science Fairs across the country. Selected winners from these fairs will then qualify to represent the region at the annual Eskom Expo International Science Fair, which will be held at Emperors Palace from 6 to 10 October 2025.”

To participate in a District Expo, learners should have started or completed their research projects or be in the final stages and seeking additional guidance. Learners, teachers or parents are required to visit the Eskom Expo website to register to take part in an upcoming District Expo: www.exposcience.co.za.