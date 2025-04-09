IBM z17 mainframe is engineered for AI

IBM has announced the IBM z17, engineered with AI capabilities across hardware, software, and systems operations.
Powered by the new IBM Telum II processor, IBM z17 expands the system’s capabilities beyond transactional AI capabilities to enable new workloads.
IBM Z is built to redefine AI at scale, positioning enterprises to score 100% of their transactions in real-time. z17 enables businesses to drive innovation and do more, including the ability to process 50% more AI inference operations per day than z16.
The new IBM z17 is built to drive business value across industries with a wide range of more than 250 AI use cases, such as mitigating loan risk, managing chatbot services, supporting medical image analysis or impeding retail crime, among others.
Designed with the direct input of more than 100 clients and in close collaboration with IBM Research and Software teams, the new system introduces multi-model AI capabilities, new security features to protect data, and tools that leverage AI for improving system usability and management:
- Bringing AI to Data – z17 AI inferencing capabilities are powered by a second-generation on-chip AI accelerator built into the IBM Telum II processor, featuring increased frequency, compute capacity, a 40% growth in cache, enabling more than 450-billion inferencing operations in a day and one millisecond response time.
- Expanding Acceleration for AI – The IBM Spyre Accelerator expected to be available 4Q 2025 via PCIe card, will provide additional AI compute capabilities to complement the Telum II processor. Together, they will create optimised environments to support multi-model methods of AI. The Spyre Accelerator is specially engineered to bring generative AI capabilities to the mainframe including running assistants, leveraging enterprise data contained in the system.
- Leveraging AI to Enhance User Experience – z17 is designed to bolster the skills and efficiency of developers and IT operations with the use of AI assistants and AI agents, including IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z and IBM watsonx Assistant for Z. In addition, for the first time, watsonx Assistant for Z will be integrated with Z Operations Unite to provide AI chat-based incident detection and resolution using live systems data.
“The industry is quickly learning that AI will only be as valuable as the infrastructure it runs on,” says Ross Mauri, GM of IBM Z and LinuxONE at IBM. “With z17, we’re bringing AI to the core of the enterprise with the software, processing power, and storage to make AI operational quickly. Additionally, organizations can put their vast, untapped stores of enterprise data to work with AI in a secured, cost-effective way.”
IBM z17 is designed to fully integrate into hybrid environments by tightly joining hardware innovations, software capabilities for AI, and rich support for open-standards and tooling. This enables differentiated performance and reliability while reimagining how developers and systems operators engage with and manage IBM Z, including:
- Operating System for AI – IBM also previewed z/OS 3.2, the next version of its flagship operating system for IBM Z, planned to be released in the third quarter of 2025. z/OS 3.2 is designed to support hardware-accelerated AI capabilities across the system and operational AI insights for system management capabilities. Additionally, z/OS 3.2 will provide support for modern data access methods, NoSQL databases, and hybrid cloud data processing. These new capabilities will help AI software tap into a broader set of enterprise data and derive predictive business insights.
- Unified IT Operations – Also announced today was IBM Z Operations Unite, which brings together key performance metrics and logs from multiple sources across IBM Z, in OpenTelemetry format, to streamline IBM Z operations with AI. The new solution is designed to accelerate the time to detect anomalies, isolate the impact of potential incidents, and reduce the resolution time. Used in conjunction with IBM Concert, operations teams can benefit from intelligent correlation of operational data across the entire enterprise. IBM Operations Unite will be generally available in May, 2025.
- AI Accelerator for Business Efficiency – With the expansion options for the IBM Spyre™ Accelerator expected to be available 4Q 2025 via PCIe card, IBM z17 aims to transform the user experience on the platform. Clients will be able to run IBM’s growing catalog of assistants and agents, based on IBM’s Granite models, natively on z17 without taking on the added risk associated with moving data or sensitive business logic off platform. Together, these solutions are engineered to form an optimized stack, to enable clients to drive more productivity with security and scale.