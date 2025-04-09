New Meta AI models available in SA

Meta’s new AI models, Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick, are now available in South Africa via WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and meta.ai.

Built for high performance, the new models deliver faster, more factual and more conversational responses.

South Africans can access Meta’s upgraded AI assistant across platforms for personal advice, opinions, recommendations and more.

Llama 4 Scout offers the following:

17B-active-parameter Mixture of Experts (MoE) model with 16 experts.

Industry-leading 10M token context window.

Outperforms Gemma 3, Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite, and Mistral 3.1.

Features of Llama 4 Maverick includes:

17B-active-parameter MoE model with 128 experts.

Best-in-class image grounding.

Beats GPT-4o and Gemini 2.0 Flash across major benchmarks.

Achieves DeepSeek v3-level results with half the parameters.

Llama 4 Behemoth (in preview) is Meta’s most powerful model, outperforming GPT-4.5, Claude Sonnet 3.7, and Gemini 2.0 Pro in STEM-focused benchmarks.

“Thanks to model improvements, Meta AI with Llama 4 is the assistant you can count on to provide helpful, factual responses without judgment,” according to a Meta spokesperson. “It responds conversationally and shares informative answers to more requests on a range of topics like personal advice, opinions and recommendations, and more.

“Meta AI is more steerable, following your explicit instructions more precisely. And it takes text replies to the next level, with better and more effective formatting to improve structure, readability, and clarity.”