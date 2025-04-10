How Cell C users can protect themselves after security breach

RansomHouse is claiming responsibility for a cybersecurity attack at Cell C, where some customer data may have been compromised.

The latest attack follows a previously reported incident involving unauthorised access to unstructured data in some parts of our IT environment, according to a statement from Cell C.

“We deeply regret this development and the concern it may cause among our employees, customers, partners, and stakeholders at large,” according to the Cell C statement.

“As part of our commitment to safeguarding the interests of our stakeholders and full transparency, Cell C has set up an Information Hub, www.worldofcellc.co.za/information-hub, where stakeholders can access tips on protecting themselves against cybercrime, support and actions to protect against fraudulent activity, as well as frequently asked questions on the cyber incident.”

Cell C states that, since detecting the incident, it has steps to contain the threat, further secure its systems, and mitigate impact. These include:

Engaging leading international cybersecurity and forensic experts to support containment and response;

Notifying and cooperating with the Information Regulator and relevant authorities; and

Communicating with affected stakeholders to provide findings and guidance.

The company is monitoring potential misuse of the data and urges all stakeholders to remain vigilant against fraud, phishing, and identity theft.

Resources for fraud prevention—including SAFPS registration and cybersecurity best practices—have been included in all communications and are available on Cell C’s website.

“We understand the anxiety this may cause and encourage stakeholders to apply for Protective Registration with the South African Fraud Prevention Services (SAFPS) – a free service that alerts credit providers to take extra care when verifying your identity, helping to protect against potentially fraudulent activity,” the company states.

Users can apply for Protective Registration (PR) as follows:

Apply online: https://www.safps.org.za/

Apply via Email: Download the PR Application Form from https://www.safps.org.za/ and email it to protection@safps.org.za with the necessary supporting documents (certified copy of your ID or passport, proof of address, and completed application form).

SAFPS Call-Back: You can also submit your details through the SAFPS website https://www.safps.org.za/, and an agent will contact you to begin the process.

After applying, SAFPS will issue a Protective Registration reference number and a Victim of Impersonation letter within 48 hours. This letter will help future credit providers verify your identity and protect against fraud.

Customers are reminded that SAFPS, Cell C, and legitimate financial institutions, will never ask you for your password, PIN, or OTP.

For more information on how to protect themselves, Cell C has made resources available here: www.worldofcellc.co.za/information-hub.