Mike Smits appointed group MD of EFT Corporation

EFT Corporation has appointed Mike Smits, formerly chief financial officer, as group MD.

“With a strong background in business growth and market expansion, this role allows me to focus on operational execution, market expansion, and customer engagement which is the best fit for where the company is now as we expand our presence in African growth markets,” says Smits.

EFTCorp’s expansion into high-growth markets, most notably Ethiopia, the DRC, and Kenya aligns with Smits’ expertise in market expansion and fintech innovation.

“This is a very exciting time for me professionally as well as for the company,” said Smits. “Our focus on these new markets offers a great opportunity to make a positive impact in countries that currently have low digital enablement, outdated banking infrastructure but huge potential for the advancement of financial inclusion for many millions of people,” he adds.

EFTCorp maintains a consistent strategy, but its executions are tailored per country. In mature markets the company enhances existing financial infrastructure, whereas in growth markets such as Kenya, Ethiopia and the DRC they are investing in foundational banking technology to build digital ecosystems from the ground up.