University of Edinburgh installs largest CS-3 cluster in Europe

Operated by EPCC, the supercomputing centre at the University and part of the Edinburgh International Data Facility, a new cluster consists of four CS-3s using Cerebras’s latest 3rd generation of Wafer Scale Engine processors – the world’s largest AI chip ever built.

The new service, which builds on experience EPCC gained with the Cerebras CS-1 and CS-2 systems, is a key part of the AI service provided to the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region, as part of the Data Driven Innovation programme, which has been led by the University since 2018.

“AI is transforming all of our lives, and this investment will help universities, public sector organisations, and companies – large and small – to train and use AI models at speeds and with ease no other AI technologies can match,” said Professor Mark Parsons, EPCC director.

“When we started our collaboration with Cerebras in 2020, the company’s technology focused on training AI models at scale. With the Cerebras CS-3 systems, we can now take advantage of Cerebras AI Inference – the company’s record-breaking inference technology. EPCC has always worked at the leading edge of supercomputing and our investment in this system brings a uniquely powerful AI resource to our region.”

Cerebras’s new CS-3 cluster installed at EPCC is capable to train models up to 240 billion parameters and can be easily extended to 1-trillion. It can fine-tune 70-billion parameter models in a day.

The ease of use of Cerebras’s technology allows for more democratic approach to AI models – scientists and ML practitioners from other disciplines, not only computer science, can start building, training and using models with no need for complex parallel programming.

The ability of Cerebras’s technology to scale linearly allows for predictability of the efforts that is unmatched by other technologies.

“We are honored to expand our multi-year partnership with EPCC with this new CS-3 cluster, which will be a major leap forward in advancing AI research and capabilities in the UK,” said Andrew Feldman, CEO and co-founder of Cerebras. “EPCC has done pioneering work in enabling the next generation of AI breakthroughs.

“With our largest installation in the European continent to date, we’re excited to be part of such an important initiative that will enable researchers and institutions to drive innovation and shape the future of AI and HPC at a scale previously thought impossible.”

The University of Edinburgh has been a leader in AI for the past 60 years. The CS-2 systems at EPCC have already enabled researchers at the University to develop highly optimised wafer-scale inference software for large language models (LLMs), to explore their use for biomedical AI, and for local company, smartR AI™ to explore fine-tuning of LLMs on the system.

The EPCC systems have also helped researchers in India to develop an LLM for materials science and, in Switzerland, to adapt LLMs to better support Swiss German dialects.

With 3,6-million AI compute cores, the CS-3s will also enable EPCC to continue its AI research into parallelism and energy efficiency.