Westcon-Comstor, Vectra AI add MSSP and AWS Marketplace growth initiatives

Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor, has expanded its partnership with Vectra AI, the leader in AI-driven XDR (extended detection and response), through the launch of two key initiatives focused on the fast-growing Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) and AWS Marketplace arenas.

MSSP initiative

Westcon-Comstor and Vectra AI are launching a joint support and enablement programme targeting MSSPs with 24×7 Managed Security Operations Centres (SOC).

The initiative is specifically tailored to MSSPs managing EDR (endpoint detection and response) for their customers, providing them with the tools and support needed to scale their XDR capabilities.

With the cybersecurity managed services market set to have grown by 15% in 2024 to a total of $80,9-billion (Canalys), Vectra AI and Westcon-Comstor are enabling MSSPs to capitalise on this growing demand and gain a competitive advantage, scaling their business at speed. Participating MSSPs will maintain complete independence and control, with full license ownership and no need for deal registrations or upfront quotes.

The collaboration comes after Vectra AI announced the launch of its Vectra AI Clarity Programme to help MSSPs meet the increased demand they’re seeing from customers for XDR solutions and customised cybersecurity services to address today’s modern attack landscape. Through the formalised, scalable programme, Vectra AI is offering flexibility across security solutions, and predictability among profit margins that can be tailored based on the individual needs of the end user

AWS Marketplace initiative

In parallel, Vectra AI has joined Westcon-Comstor’s AWS Marketplace programme. The agreement enables channel partners across EMEA to purchase and sell Vectra AI’s software, including its AI-driven XDR platform, from Westcon-Comstor via private AWS Marketplace listings and sell directly to their customers in a frictionless, end-to-end process entirely within AWS Marketplace. Forrester has found that partners selling in AWS Marketplace can close deals up to 50% faster, with a 234% return on investment

As the shift towards cloud marketplace procurement accelerates, partners can tap into the projected $85 billion in enterprise software sales through hyperscalers by 2028 (Canalys), with over 50% expected to flow through channel partners by 2027.

Evolving customer needs

Both initiatives cover select markets within the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region.

The strategic expansion of the relationship between Vectra AI and Westcon-Comstor comes after the two companies last year announced a geographic broadening of their distribution partnership. The UK & Ireland and the Nordics markets of Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway were added to existing agreements covering Germany, France, Spain, Austria, Portugal and Benelux, as well as Africa.

“End-user demand for MSSPs is growing, and simultaneously we’re seeing a shift towards AWS Marketplace for software procurement due to the ease and speed on offer,” said Louise Taute, MD of Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa. “By targeting these two growth areas in collaboration with a dynamic, innovative vendor like Vectra AI, we are enabling partners to respond and align to their customers’ changing needs and behaviour.”

Taj El Khayat, vice-president of partner sales and alliances at Vectra AI, says: “MSSPs are becoming increasingly important as more organisations turn to industry experts to provide comprehensive cybersecurity services rather than choosing to manage their own suite of solutions, so we’re pleased to be partnering with Westcon-Comstor to support them.

“We are similarly excited to be collaborating to provide channel partners with a simplified and streamlined route to transacting on the world’s leading cloud marketplace. Joining Westcon-Comstor’s AWS Marketplace programme creates a significant opportunity for both Vectra AI and our partners to drive incremental growth and new business.”