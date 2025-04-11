Phishing kits make it easier for cybercriminals to steal your data

The cybersecurity threat posed by phishing attacks is growing more dangerous as cybercriminals increasingly rely on phishing kits — pre-made malicious packages that allow anyone with minimal technical knowledge to launch sophisticated data-stealing scams.

Phishing kits are now widely available on the dark web and messaging apps like Telegram, often sold for less than $25.

They also have widespread implications. Cybercriminals use such kits to steal personal information, conduct identity theft, and access bank accounts. Malware infections can lead to complete device control, enabling cybercriminals to steal files, encrypt sensitive data, or even launch ransomware attacks.

“Phishing kits are a force multiplier for cybercrime. They put powerful attack tools into the hands of people who may not have the skills to build them on their own,” says Adrianus Warmenhoven, a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN. “With features like drag-and-drop website builders, email templates, and even contact lists, these kits enable even the least technical attackers to carry out professional-looking scams.”

Phishing-as-a-service (PhaaS) is also on the rise. These subscription-based services handle everything — from hosting to victim targeting — turning phishing into an organized cybercrime business model.

“Phishing kits and PhaaS platforms lower the barrier to entry, so we’re seeing a surge in the number and variety of attacks,” Warmenhoven adds. “That means consumers need to be more alert than ever.”

According to NordVPN’s research, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft were the most commonly impersonated brands in phishing attacks in 2024. It also revealed a troubling trend: fake URLs imitating these popular platforms are a primary method for cybercriminals to harvest credentials, with nearly 85 000 fake Google URLs discovered last year.

“Phishing attacks are one of the most common and effective ways cybercriminals gain access to sensitive data,” says Warmenhoven. “Understanding these threats and taking proactive steps to protect yourself and your organisation is essential.”

To safeguard against phishing attacks and malware, Warmenhoven recommends constantly checking suspicious links for misspellings or inconsistencies before clicking. Avoid free video hosting sites, which often contain malware and privacy-invasive trackers.

He adds that enabling multi-factor authentication adds extra security to your accounts. “Be cautious of unsolicited emails, especially those offering deals or urgent requests. Always verify the legitimacy of files before downloading and use anti-malware tools to scan them. Protect your privacy using tracker blockers to block personal data collection, and ensure your devices are regularly updated to close security vulnerabilities.”