SA consumers are still under pressure

South African consumers remain under financial pressure, spending less and even dipping into savings for everyday expenses.

These are among the finding from the new SpendTrend25 report from Discovery Bank and Visa, the third annual collaborative report of South African consumer spending habits based on an in-depth analysis of credit card spend data. Combining their datasets and analytics, SpendTrend25 tracks how consumer spending habits have evolved between 2019 and 2024 among Discovery Bank clients and the broader South African population.

Enhancing the findings of the SpendTrend25 report, Visa and Discovery Bank, this year, commissioned an independent public survey among a set of South Africans to capture more detailed perspectives on the use of cash and digital payments, use of subscription services, banking security perceptions and the influence of AI on financial behaviour.

Discovery Bank CEO, Hylton Kallner, says: “Our latest comprehensive report identifies shifts in financial behaviour for practical insights into how much people spent, what they spent on, and how they spent it. We’ve also supplemented the quantitative analyses with detailed consumer survey data to gain a deeper understanding of the drivers of the trends that we’re observing.

“For example, while we’ve seen a material shift to digital payments in our spend data, this is backed up by consumer preferences whereby over 80% of South Africans surveyed are choosing cards or digital payments over cash whenever they can, and the same percentage engage more with their credit card rewards and benefits than they did a year ago as they focus on value-based spending.

“And, while digital banking has increased client financial safety, three out of five South Africans are more worried about their banking security than a year ago.

“It’s findings like these that provide rich, granular insights into consumers’ needs and perceptions that can shape strategies and focus areas when designing products and solutions for clients,” Kallner adds. “Over time, SpendTrend insights have become remarkably valuable in identifying how best to offer more relevant, personalised banking that puts our clients in control and provides real rewards that promote financial wellbeing. It’s also reinforced our view that digital banking security is going to be a key consumer focus point in future.”

Lineshree Moodley, country head for Visa South Africa, comments: “South African consumers are undoubtedly feeling the impact of rising living costs, which is driving a significant change in spending habits. Our research, in collaboration with Discovery Bank, shows that people across all income levels are making spending decisions with careful planning and strategic use of financial tools.

“The rapid growth of accessible and affordable online and digital payment methods is particularly noteworthy, alongside these advancements, there are numerous tools and strategies available to help them navigate these challenges.

“Despite the pressures they face, we hope that the insights from SpendTrend25 will foster meaningful discussions and inspire targeted actions, empowering consumers to not only manage, but thrive in this dynamic economic landscape.”

Key findings from the SpendTrend25 survey include: