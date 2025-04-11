Siemens exec dies in New York helicopter tragedy

Siemens Spain CEO Agustin Escobar, along with his wife and three children, died when a sightseeing helicopter plunged into New York’s Hudson River yesterday.

Witnesses say they heard a bang, then saw the aircraft crash into the water without at least one of its rotor blades.

Others say they saw unattached rotor blades falling into the river, close to the shore.

The helicopter was on a routine sightseeing flip over New York City.

The helicopter was leased and operated by New York Helicopter. The pilot also died in the crash.

Escobar and his wife Merce Camprubi Montal both worked for Siemens. They were accompanied on the fatal flight by their three children, aged 4, 5 and 11.