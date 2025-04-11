Why dropping the luxury tax matters for digital inclusion

Digital access starts with affordability – and government has finally listened, writes Ernst Wittmann, TCL regional manager for southern & east Africa and global operator account manager for Africa.

In a bold and commendable move, South Africa’s government has decided to remove the 9% ad valorem (luxury) tax on smartphones priced at R2 500 or less. This significant policy shift marks a pivotal moment in the country’s quest for digital inclusion, especially for low-income households who face the harsh reality of an unequal digital divide.

But why does this matter, and how can it impact millions of South Africans?

With many consumers battling with rising costs of living, the reduction of the luxury tariff on smartphones could be a meaningful step toward bridging the country’s digital divide.

That’s why the government’s move to reclassify entry-level smartphones and stop taxing them as luxury items is a welcome and overdue step. It acknowledges the reality on the ground: that a basic smartphone is as essential as any other household utility.

Smartphones are essential tools for everyday life, from job hunting and accessing educational resources to managing finances and staying in touch with loved ones. For South Africans in low-income households, a smartphone is not a luxury, but a lifeline.

At TCL, devices priced under $150 account for a significant portion of our sales, and we are fully aligned with the intent of this policy change. It allows us to pass cost savings on to the consumer and maintain product value without sacrificing features like long battery life, large displays, and dependable performance.

What this ultimately means is real impact on the ground. A saving of up to R200 on a device priced near R2 500 might not sound like much, but for first-time buyers or families managing tight monthly budgets, it could be the difference between staying disconnected or finally stepping into the digital world.

This is about empowering more South Africans to participate in the digital economy.

The timing is especially welcome as more manufacturers focus on delivering affordable, feature-rich smartphones to the South African market. Devices that offer large screens, long battery life, and reliable performance at accessible prices are becoming more common and thanks to this policy change, more affordable too.

In a country where nearly one in five people lacks regular internet access, affordability is one of the biggest barriers to digital inclusion. Removing smartphone duty is a step in the right direction. We hope that the government will keep reviewing this tariff in future years to align with inflation as well as keep working with telcos to drive down mobile data costs.