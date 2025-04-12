Analyst SCP (Fresh DC and Vendor support) at PnP – Western Cape Cape Town

Introduction

As a Supply Chain Analyst for Fresh DC and Vendor support, your main responsibility will be to manage support functions and DC volumes across the Fresh department and DCs. This will include managing weekly DC volume profiles as well as day to day volume within each DC, operational execution of support functions, bulk stock holding, master data and system inputs for distribution of stock to correct stores. You will need to work cross functionally with stakeholders as well as contribute to the improvement of processes, tools and reports. You will be required to work closely with operational teams to fully understand ways of work and challenges.

Duties & Responsibilities

In-week order distribution and daily volume monitoring

Daily management of support functions and master data

Manage bulk stock holding in all DC’s

Manage fair share and priority settings

Manage carryover as well as track and report on over delivery of stock

Assist DC and Vendor integration team to meet DC in-week profiles

Pro-actively raise and escalate risk to DC and Vendor integration manager

Contribute to improvement of processes tools and reports

Assist with analysis and the improvement of vendor collaboration packs

Work with cross-functional teams (Store Execution Teams, DC Operational, Supply Chain Planning Operational, Supply Chain Planning Improvement and Grocery DC team ) to create better interaction and ways of work

Provide analysis on distribution cost/income and vendor income, where required

Build strong and effective relationships and drive positive culture within teams

Desired Experience & Qualification

BCOM Logistics / Degree in Quantitative Analytics / Operational Research / Industrial Engineering / Applied Mathematics

2-3 years’ experience in the supply chain planning environment

Thorough understanding of current fresh produce way of work, planning processes, tools and KPIs

Advanced Excel

SAP experience (advantageous)

Competencies

Attention to detail while maintaining creative big-picture thinking

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to manipulate vast amounts of data to produce a meaningful report

Forward thinking mentality

Independent self-starter

Exceptional interpersonal skills

Professional attitude in the working environment

Professional communication skills

Ability to function well under pressure

Passion for business improvements and efficiencies

Ability to effectively manage time and deliver milestone/tasks within agreed timeline

Ability to set project priorities based on agreed criteria

