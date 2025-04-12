Analyst SCP (Fresh DC and Vendor support) at PnP

Introduction
As a Supply Chain Analyst for Fresh DC and Vendor support, your main responsibility will be to manage support functions and DC volumes across the Fresh department and DCs. This will include managing weekly DC volume profiles as well as day to day volume within each DC, operational execution of support functions, bulk stock holding, master data and system inputs for distribution of stock to correct stores. You will need to work cross functionally with stakeholders as well as contribute to the improvement of processes, tools and reports. You will be required to work closely with operational teams to fully understand ways of work and challenges.
Duties & Responsibilities
In-week order distribution and daily volume monitoring
Daily management of support functions and master data
Manage bulk stock holding in all DC’s
Manage fair share and priority settings
Manage carryover as well as track and report on over delivery of stock
Assist DC and Vendor integration team to meet DC in-week profiles
Pro-actively raise and escalate risk to DC and Vendor integration manager
Contribute to improvement of processes tools and reports
Assist with analysis and the improvement of vendor collaboration packs
Work with cross-functional teams (Store Execution Teams, DC Operational, Supply Chain Planning Operational, Supply Chain Planning Improvement and Grocery DC team ) to create better interaction and ways of work
Provide analysis on distribution cost/income and vendor income, where required
Build strong and effective relationships and drive positive culture within teams
Desired Experience & Qualification
BCOM Logistics / Degree in Quantitative Analytics / Operational Research / Industrial Engineering / Applied Mathematics
2-3 years’ experience in the supply chain planning environment
Thorough understanding of current fresh produce way of work, planning processes, tools and KPIs
Advanced Excel
SAP experience (advantageous)
Competencies
Attention to detail while maintaining creative big-picture thinking
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Ability to manipulate vast amounts of data to produce a meaningful report
Forward thinking mentality
Independent self-starter
Exceptional interpersonal skills
Professional attitude in the working environment
Professional communication skills
Ability to function well under pressure
Passion for business improvements and efficiencies
Ability to effectively manage time and deliver milestone/tasks within agreed timeline
Ability to set project priorities based on agreed criteria