Business Intelligence Services Lead at Famous Brands

Introduction
The Business Intelligence (BI) Lead is responsible for the execution and delivery of BI solutions, ensuring the effective collection, transformation, and visualization of data to support business decision-making. This role focuses on the implementation, governance, integration, and maintenance of BI platforms, analytics, and reporting solutions while ensuring data quality, security, and accessibility. The BI Lead will work closely with business stakeholders and IT teams to translate requirements into actionable BI solutions.
Duties & Responsibilities
BI Projects & Implementation
- Execute BI projects, ensuring timely delivery and alignment with business needs
- Drive the development & implementation of BI solutions, dashboards, and report
- Create & Maintain BI development roadmaps and identify optimization opportunities
- Gather & Document Business Requirements
Data Governance & Security
- Ensure BI solutions adhere to data governance, security, and compliance standards
- Implement access controls, data validation, and error-handling mechanisms
- Maintain data consistency across enterprise systems
Integration & Technical Execution
- Manage ETL processes and data integration between BI and enterprise platforms
- Optimization of database performance, development and implementation of scalable BI solutions
- Oversee API integrations and ensure seamless data flow
Stakeholder & Vendor Collaboration
- Work with internal teams and external vendors to execute BI initiatives
- Provide technical documentation, testing, and user support
Ensure third-party BI solutions align with business requirements
Desired Experience & Qualification
Formal Education
- Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field
- Certified Business Intelligence Professional (CBIP) – Beneficial
- Data Governance & Privacy Certifications (DAMA, DCAM) – Beneficial
- Relevant Professional Certificates in the Microsoft Power BI and/or AWS Data Analyst & Engineering Areas
Experience
- 5+ years of experience in BI, analytics, and data management
- Proven expertise in in data modelling, ETL and enterprise BI Tools, (Power BI, Tableau, etc)
- Experience with data warehousing, SQL, and cloud-based BI Solutions
- Strong background in security, governance and integration.