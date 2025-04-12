Business Intelligence Services Lead at Famous Brands

Introduction

The Business Intelligence (BI) Lead is responsible for the execution and delivery of BI solutions, ensuring the effective collection, transformation, and visualization of data to support business decision-making. This role focuses on the implementation, governance, integration, and maintenance of BI platforms, analytics, and reporting solutions while ensuring data quality, security, and accessibility. The BI Lead will work closely with business stakeholders and IT teams to translate requirements into actionable BI solutions.

Duties & Responsibilities

BI Projects & Implementation

Execute BI projects, ensuring timely delivery and alignment with business needs

Drive the development & implementation of BI solutions, dashboards, and report

Create & Maintain BI development roadmaps and identify optimization opportunities

Gather & Document Business Requirements

Data Governance & Security

Ensure BI solutions adhere to data governance, security, and compliance standards

Implement access controls, data validation, and error-handling mechanisms

Maintain data consistency across enterprise systems

Integration & Technical Execution

Manage ETL processes and data integration between BI and enterprise platforms

Optimization of database performance, development and implementation of scalable BI solutions

Oversee API integrations and ensure seamless data flow

Stakeholder & Vendor Collaboration

Work with internal teams and external vendors to execute BI initiatives

Provide technical documentation, testing, and user support

Ensure third-party BI solutions align with business requirements

Desired Experience & Qualification

Formal Education

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field

Certified Business Intelligence Professional (CBIP) – Beneficial

Data Governance & Privacy Certifications (DAMA, DCAM) – Beneficial

Relevant Professional Certificates in the Microsoft Power BI and/or AWS Data Analyst & Engineering Areas

Experience

5+ years of experience in BI, analytics, and data management

Proven expertise in in data modelling, ETL and enterprise BI Tools, (Power BI, Tableau, etc)

Experience with data warehousing, SQL, and cloud-based BI Solutions

Strong background in security, governance and integration.

