5G IoT to grow at plus-50% CAGR

The global 5G IoT market size is expected to reach $89,42-billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 50,3% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The growth can be ascribed to improved dependability, decreased latency, expanded capacity, and network speeds of 5G internet of things (IoT). It may also automate corporate operations and enable end-to-end communication.

Manufacturers are aggressively adopting novel technologies such as IoT, AI & machine learning, and cloud computing & analytics into their manufacturing facilities and operations as part of this revolution.

This has increased the demand for 5G technology with low latency and greater speeds for the successful use of wearables, autonomous robotics, and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

Private 5G networks are expected to play a significant role in the growth of the 5G IoT industry. These networks provide dedicated high-speed connectivity, offering greater reliability, security, and control compared to public networks. In particular, private 5G networks will be critical for industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare, where high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity is essential for real-time applications and services.

In addition, private 5G networks can enable automation and robotics, allowing for more efficient and cost-effective operations.

The increasing proliferation of 5G networks which are being deployed by telecommunication companies across the globe is a significant factor driving the market growth.

As 5G networks become more widely available, businesses and consumers will increasingly adopt 5G-enabled IoT devices, leading to further investment in this market.

Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) with 5G IoT devices is expected to fuel investment, as these technologies can enable predictive analytics and automated decision-making, further enhancing the capabilities of IoT systems.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic positively impacted the market. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of connectivity and the need for robust and reliable networks. As more countries begin to emerge from the pandemic and the rollout of 5G infrastructure resumes, demand for IoT devices is expected to increase.

Plus, the development of new 5G-enabled applications, such as remote healthcare and autonomous vehicles, could further drive the market’s growth.

