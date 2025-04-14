InnoVent, Circular Computing partner on remanufacture laptops

IT asset rental and management solutions provider InnoVent is partnering with laptop Circular Computing to supply remanufactured and refurbished laptops to the African market through its remarketing brand Qrent.

Circular Computing has invested years of research and development into sustainable IT and built a remanufacturing and refurbishment facility.

These refurbished laptops offer no grades, but ‘one premium quality’, delivering unrivalled ‘like new’ cosmetic renewal and an RMA of less than 3%. Its remanufactured laptops go beyond the BSI Kitemark for Remanufacturing, to deliver ‘equal to or better than new’ laptops.

Every unit is Return Merchandise Authorisation (RMA) compliant from day one, meaning it meets stringent standards that guarantee customers can return or exchange any product that fails to perform as promised, ensuring reliability and customer confidence.

For InnoVent, the partnership not only expands its product portfolio with a certified, eco-friendly offering but also positions the company as a key player in helping organisations achieve their ESG targets without compromising on quality.

With exclusive distribution rights across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Zambia, the company is empowering CIOs by transforming IT procurement into a sustainable, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective solution.

“Traditional IT procurement doesn’t just come with a hefty price tag – it also takes a toll on the environment,” says Qrent managing executive Kwirirai Rukowo. “While IT solutions may not always be cheaper, the environmental cost of disposable, short-lifecycle equipment is far too high.

“By partnering with Circular Computing, we’re ensuring that our customers have access to fully refurbished and remanufactured laptops that meet the highest standards of performance and sustainability,” he adds.

Circular Computing’s Circular Remanufacturing Process is a 360-step journey, which involves disassembling each laptop, individually inspecting and refurbishing components, and reassembling them to an “as-new” condition, certified by the British Standards Institution (BSI).

Rod Neale, founder and CEO of Circular Computing, says: “We’re excited to be able to join forces with Qrent and deliver sustainable laptops to the African market. This partnership shows how they are leading the way when it comes to embracing the global shift towards remanufactured and refurbished laptops.

“Through adopting remanufactured and refurbished laptops, the African market will be on course to cut their carbon emissions while ensuring cost savings and driving a circular economy. Not only does this offer a cost-effective solution that’s carbon-neutral, but for each laptop sold through this partnership, a family will be provided with clean water for a week via our charity partnership with charity: water.“

Rukowo says this partnership is a strategic step in delivering a high-quality, sustainable product to the market. “Our business has always been rooted in the principles of the circular economy.

“By leveraging Circular Computing’s expertise, we can offer a superior, BSI Kitemark certified product that extends the lifecycle of IT equipment while supporting our clients’ ESG goals.

“This partnership transforms the role of the CIO, positioning them as key players in corporate sustainability without additional costs. Our clients are increasingly looking for IT solutions that contribute to their ESG strategies. With this partnership, CIOs become heroes – enabling businesses to operate efficiently and responsibly by integrating top-quality, circular economy-driven IT products into their infrastructure,” Rukowo concludes.