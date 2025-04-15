Core banking software to hit $21,6bn by 2030

The global core banking software market size is estimated to reach $21,61-billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10,2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The expansion of the market can be accredited to the upsurge in the embrace of core banking technology by banks and financial institutions on a global scale. This technological advancement is facilitating the synchronisation of front, middle, and back-office operations for numerous banks worldwide.

Core banking software enables banks and financial institutions to scale operations and achieve economies of scale. Moreover, the rise of digital and online banks has changed customer preferences for convenient and easy-to-use channels. Core banking software solutions help traditional banks innovate, launch new products quickly, and reduce time to market.

In recent years, the amount of structured and unstructured data available to banks has increased significantly. Automation enables banks to leverage advanced analytics tools to study customer data and identify patterns and trends.

With predictive analytics, banks can anticipate customer preferences, behaviour, and potential needs, enabling them to offer targeted and timely offers and recommendations.

The pandemic adversely affected financial institutions that lacked the technology to adapt. While initially, firms, such as banks, were taken aback, they realized the need for technological enhancements for continued operations.

The accelerated digital transformation initiatives are expected to bode well for market growth over the forecast period.

Other highlights from the core banking software market report include: