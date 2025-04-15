Hisense SA launches locally-manufactured TV

Hisense SA has launched its high-end CanvasTV which is manufactured in South Africa.

The CanvasTV range is produced at Hisense SA’s facility in Atlantis, in the Western Cape.

The product is available in 55-inch and 65-inch models (55S7N and 65S7N), with a recommended retail pricing starting at R19 999 for the 55-inch and R24 999 for the 65-inch model.

The TVs feature 4K QLED and Quantum Dot Colour, Dolby Vision and an anti-glare Hi-Matte display. Art Mode, transforms the CanvasTV into a framed artwork when not in use. And an UltraSlim wall mount means it hangs flush against the wall.

Running on Google TV, CanvasTV offers over 700 000 shows and movies, and 800 free live channels. It also integrates into smart homes, supporting Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit. It also includes fast WiFi, HDMI eARC, and intuitive controls.

“CanvasTV is not only a beautiful, intelligent TV – it’s a proud symbol of what we can produce right here in South Africa,” says Luna Nortjie, deputy-GM of Hisense SA. “We’re building world-class technology locally, empowering South Africans to experience design and entertainment that reflects their lifestyle and values.”

The Hisense CanvasTV is available at select retailers nationwide.