Cameras help to drive down crime in Hatfield

Vumacam, in conjunction with the Hatfield City Improvement District (CID) in Tshwane, has demonstrated significant steps towards bolstering community safety and security in the area since the partnership began in May 2024.

During this time Vumacam has assumed full management of the Hatfield network, so the Hatfield CID can leverage Vumacam’s expertise in First Line Verification (FLV) alerts, seamlessly integrating them into their control room operations for swift response by private and public sector security teams.

Lucas Luckhoff of the Hatfield CID, says: “The integration of Vumacam’s cutting-edge technology into our surveillance operations has streamlined our processes and enhanced our ability to uphold safety and security within our community. We are proud to have joined forces with Vumacam as part of the broader SafeCity network, demonstrating our commitment to combatting crime not only in our immediate vicinity but also across the Tshwane area. We are excited about the strides that we have already made in the area and hope to broaden the scope of the project within the Tshwane area.”

Michael Varney, chief commercial officer for Vumacam, says: “This partnership integrates 174 Licence Plate Recognition Cameras and 87 overview cameras. Our First Line Verification offering through Centr revolutionises private network surveillance, providing unparalleled efficiency and situational awareness to our partners. We hope to expand this project beyond the Hatfield CID, so that more areas can benefit from our advanced technology first-hand.”

Between August 2024 and March 2025 the system received 161 923 suspicious behaviour alerts and 16 200 alerts for vehicles of interest, while 93 people have been intercepted and interrogated by SAPS or private security.

The SafeCity Initiative, powered by Vumacam, is a collaborative effort between public and private stakeholders to combat crime. Since its inception in Johannesburg in 2022, it has expanded to Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Saldanha Bay, leveraging Vumacam’s network of cameras and smart technology to identify and respond to suspicious activities effectively.