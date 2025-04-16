Data centre construction market to hit $456,5bn by 2030

The global data centre construction market size is anticipated to reach $456,5-billion in 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11,8% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research.
The market growth is fueled by the increasing demand for data storage and processing capabilities and the increased use of big data analytics.
In addition, the growing trend of cloud computing and virtualisation, and a rise in digital transformation, are contributing to market growth.
Other significant factors driving the market growth include rising investment in infrastructure projects, increasing government spending on information technology, and greater demand from the enterprise sector.
The adoption of a software-defined data centre in the healthcare industry is also expected to drive market growth. There has been an increase in medical expenditure every year.
According to OECD Health at a Glance 2023, the US spends $12 555 per capita on health, which is 16,6% of the GDP. Despite the developing stage, healthcare organisations are adopting modern IT infrastructure changes. Data management, networking, and server storage can be streamlined, unified, and improved by implementing a software-defined data centre in the healthcare industry.
The IT infrastructure industry in Asia Pacific is experiencing a significant expansion. The increase in networking equipment sales, such as switches and routers, handles this expansion.
Businesses like Huawei Technologies, Dell and HP Enterprises have all contributed significantly to the expansion of the market in the area. Introducing new products by these businesses in the servers and networking sectors has helped the IT infrastructure market expand across Asia Pacific.
In addition, the region is experiencing significant IT infrastructure investments from various organisations
The growing construction of hyperscale data centres worldwide to store large amounts of data creates a profitable opportunity for participants in the industry. Hyperscale data centres are utilized in various industries to enhance networking infrastructure, memory, computing power, and storage resources.
The physical distribution and infrastructure systems supporting the data centres for optimizing cooling efficiency and the capacity to scale computing workloads efficiently are among the elements of hyper-scale data centres.
The network infrastructure ecosystem is benefitting from government initiatives aimed at reducing barriers to cross-border operations. As a result, key players like AT&T Intellectual Property, Huawei Technologies and Sky Telecom, among others, have been aggressively investing in rising economies in Latin America, the Middle East, and other regions to expand their business. These market players are securing contracts and tapping into new markets to increase their presence with technological advancements and product innovations.
Additional highlights of the data centre construction market report include:
- The IT infrastructure segment accounted for the largest market share of over 81% in 2024. The IT infrastructure segment comprises networking equipment, servers, and storage sub-segments
- The tier 3 segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of over 58% in 2024, driven by the increasing need for reliable and scalable data storage and processing infrastructure
- The IT & telecom segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of over 41% in 2024, driven by the exponential rise in data consumption, increasing cloud adoption, and the expansion of digital infrastructure.
- The BFSI segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, driven by the rapid digitalisation of financial verticals and the increasing adoption of cloud-based tier types
- The data centre construction market in North America held a significant share of over 41% in 2024, driven by the increasing demand for cloud verticals, the proliferation of data-intensive applications, and the rapid digital transformation across industries