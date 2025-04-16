Digitalisation, automation key to boosting air cargo efficiency

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) is driving forward the agenda of digitalisation and automation in air cargo, calling for streamlined trade processes and smarter infrastructure to enhance global efficiency and competitiveness.

This is the word from ACSA CEO Mpumi Mpofu, speaking at the inaugural ICAO Global Air Cargo Summit in Antalya. She emphasises the importance of simplifying and standardising data requirements across borders. “Digitisation increases efficiency, reduces turnaround times, and improves accuracy – but governments must play their part by reducing the complexity of cross-border documentation.”

Mpofu highlights the critical role air cargo plays in enabling global trade, supporting industries such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and advanced manufacturing. She cites OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) as a key player in South Africa’s cargo landscape, where ACSA is investing in technologies such as automated storage, AI-driven systems, and robotics to ease congestion and boost productivity. ORTIA Cargo has received the African Cargo Airport of the Year award five times since 2013.

Mpofu stresses the need for customs integration, digital clearance systems, and risk-based processing to reduce delays at borders. She also underscores the value of public-private partnerships to modernise cargo precincts, improve visibility across the supply chain, and position key African hubs as regional leaders.

Emerging technologies like blockchain and AI are noted for their ability to enhance the security and efficiency of cargo clearance. “Blockchain ensures transparency and trust in the supply chain, while AI can streamline inspections and automate risk detection,” she says. “The future of air cargo depends on adopting smarter, cleaner technologies and closer collaboration among stakeholders.”