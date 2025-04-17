Atlas Cloud Services chooses IBM’s watsonx for AI innovation

Atlas Cloud Services (ACS), a subsidiary of Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P), is collaborating with IBM and IBM ecosystem partner, Power Maroc (PowerM) to accelerate AI-driven digital transformation in Morocco and the region by equipping businesses with scalable, secure, and high-performance AI capabilities.

As Morocco advances towards its future through Digital Morocco 2030, enterprises are under increasing pressure to adopt AI and cloud solutions to enhance efficiency, drive innovation, and support economic growth.

Through this collaboration, Moroccan businesses will gain access to IBM’s AI products, including watsonx.ai, Cloud Pak for Data, watsonx Code Assistant, watsonx.data and Watsonx orchestrate to harness AI for intelligent decision-making, operational efficiency, and business scalability.

Despite the growing enthusiasm for AI in the country, businesses often struggle with fragmented data sources, AI talent shortages, and the high costs of implementation.

To address these challenges, Atlas Cloud Services has strategically selected Power Maroc (PowerM) to integrate IBM’s watsonx offerings into its cloud marketplace. This will provide enterprises with seamless access to AI services alongside traditional IT infrastructure, making AI adoption more accessible and cost-effective.

“With this collaboration Atlas Cloud Services is poised to redefine the AI landscape in Morocco,” says Reda Loudiyi, MD of Atlas Cloud Services. “Integrating IBM’s watsonx portfolio of enterprise ready AI products into our cloud platform, will enable our customers to scale AI initiatives efficiently and give them the ability to drive meaningful business outcomes.

“AI is rapidly emerging as a key driver of digital transformation. Our commitment is to empower Moroccan enterprises to unlock its full potential, paving the way for a smarter, more connected future.”

Youssef Largou, CEO of Power Maroc, adds: “AI adoption requires a strong technological backbone, and at Power Maroc, we are committed to enabling businesses to harness AI effectively. By leveraging our expertise in cloud and IT infrastructure, combined with IBM’s powerful AI solutions, we are helping businesses across industries modernise their operations, automate key processes, and innovate at scale.

“This collaboration represents a significant step toward empowering Moroccan enterprises with state-of-the-art AI capabilities that enhance efficiency, optimise decision-making, and drive long-term competitiveness.”

Additionally, Atlas Cloud Services will leverage rKube.IO, a modernisation hub developed by Power Maroc, to streamline AI workflows and enhance developer productivity. Power Maroc will provide infrastructure expertise, ensuring that AI workloads run optimally on IBM Fusion, IBM Power10 systems and the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.

“IBM is committed to fostering AI innovation in Morocco,” says Mimoun Ouchaou, GM and technology leader of IBM Morocco. “By leveraging our watsonx platform, we are equipping businesses with the tools they need to seamlessly integrate AI into their operations. This collaboration with Atlas Cloud Services and Power Maroc will accelerate Morocco’s AI revolution, enabling enterprises to scale efficiently and compete in the local and global digital economy.”

Atlas Cloud Services aims to generate 30% of its revenue from AI within the next two years, capitalising on the growing demand for AI-driven solutions. By integrating AI across customer service, HR, fraud detection, developer productivity, manufacturing and supply chain management, Atlas Cloud Services is positioning itself as a leader in Morocco’s AI-powered digital economy. This underscores IBM’s commitment to advancing AI adoption across Africa, fostering innovation, and driving economic growth through technology.