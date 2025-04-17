Home cinema experiences drive projector popularity

A study commissioned by Epson has uncovered increasing demand for home cinema experiences, with advancements in technology and a shift in lifestyle preferences driving consumers towards choosing large-screen projectors over traditional television sets for such experiences.

Whether for creating a home theatre, gaming experience or enjoying content with a large-screen display, the survey results show that projectors have become the preferred option in the world of home entertainment.

Their growing popularity reflects consumers’ desire for larger, more immersive, and flexible viewing experiences.

The survey, to identify current trends in home cinema experiences, was conducted across five markets including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Türkiye and South Africa.

The research revealed that 50,8% of respondents across the five markets favour large-screen projectors over traditional TV sets, with the highest number of respondents preferring projectors seen in the UAE and Morocco. Notably, only 11,6% of those surveyed reported not using or having tried a projector.

Across the region, visual quality emerged as the most crucial element of an ideal movie-watching experience, with 35,4% of respondents citing it as top priority, followed by sound quality at 28,6%.

Overall ambience and comfort ranked third and fourth, respectively, indicating that consumers prioritise technological advantages above other factors. Notably, 71% of respondents in Saudi Arabia said overall ambience was the most important factor.

In South Africa, traditional television is still leading, with 57,26% of respondents saying it’s their go-to for movie watching. However, 32,26% have made the switch to large-screen projectors, embracing a more immersive viewing experience.

When it comes to how long South Africans can stay glued to the screen, nearly half (48%) say they can watch a movie for 1,5 to 2 hours before starting to feel sleepy, while 33% tap out around the 1 to 1,5-hour mark.

For many, the perfect movie night is all about the visuals, with 49% saying picture quality is key. Sound quality was close behind at 38%, while 40% pointed to large-screen projectors as a must have for that true cinema feel at home.

Epson conducted the survey in collaboration with Pollfish, sampling 100 respondents per market