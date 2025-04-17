New African regional structure for Vertiv

Vertiv has announced a strategic restructuring of its operations across Africa to enhance and expand its market presence and customer engagement.

Under this new structure, the organisation streamlined its focus on Africa into four distinct regions, led by regional directors as follows:

Northwest Africa – Zineb Kamri, based in Casablanca, Morocco.

– Zineb Kamri, based in Casablanca, Morocco. Northeast Africa – Ehab El Hefnawy, based in Cairo, Egypt.

– Ehab El Hefnawy, based in Cairo, Egypt. Central-Southern Africa – Gary Chomse, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, with regular operations from Lagos, Nigeria.

– Gary Chomse, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, with regular operations from Lagos, Nigeria. Eastern Africa – Rohan Patil, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

The regional directors report directly to Vertiv’s managing director for Africa, Wojtek Piorko,each with careers in leading roles and responsibilities in their years with the company, building a wealth of knowledge and experience across the African continent and beyond.

The new assignments and strategic structuring enable Vertiv to get closer to its partners and customers alike, foster deeper relationships and collaboration, and deploy components, products, training, and services for faster response times.

“This strategic move positions Vertiv closer to its local customers, enabling a deeper understanding of their unique needs and a more effective response to local market dynamics within each region,” explains Piorko. “It will also facilitate the strategic alignment of resource investments with market growth and customer expectations.”

He adds: “By enhancing our regional presence, Vertiv aims to support African businesses in their digital transformation journeys, providing them with access to experienced experts and a broad portfolio of power, cooling, IT management and services solutions to help accelerate the growth of compute in the region.”