Tech costs are holding facilities management back

South Africa’s facility managers call for smarter technology and greater support as workloads and budget pressures mount.

A new industry report reveals that South Africa’s facility managers are feeling the pressure of heavy workloads, outdated infrastructure, and tight budgets – yet they remain optimistic about the power of technology and AI to transform their workload.

The Voice of the Facility Manager 2025 report by MRI Software surveyed over 350 facility management professionals across the EMEA region, with South Africa representing the largest share (44%). The findings shine a spotlight on the local state of facility management – from daily demands to strategic outlooks.

“Facilities managers in South Africa are navigating a perfect storm of resource constraints, aging equipment, and rising expectations,” says Mark Fairweather, MD: Africa at MRI Software.

“Yet, despite these challenges, the industry is resilient and optimistic. This report is a call to action – for smarter tools, stronger investment, and greater strategic recognition of facility management’s role in organisational success.”

Key findings, with South Africa in focus, include:

Busy and under pressure : 62% of facility management professionals across the region say they are “far too busy” or “on the busy side” – with South African respondents reporting the highest levels of workload pressure.

: 62% of facility management professionals across the region say they are “far too busy” or “on the busy side” – with South African respondents reporting the highest levels of workload pressure. Budget constraints bite : 24% of facility management teams have experienced budget cuts in the last three years, and 46% say cost is the biggest barrier to adopting new technology.

: 24% of facility management teams have experienced budget cuts in the last three years, and 46% say cost is the biggest barrier to adopting new technology. Tech dissatisfaction rising : South Africa reports the highest dissatisfaction with facility management technology systems among all regions surveyed.

: South Africa reports the highest dissatisfaction with facility management technology systems among all regions surveyed. Health and well-being at risk : 48% of facility managers say their job has no negative impact on their mental health, but 30% report mild effects, and 18% report moderate effects.

: 48% of facility managers say their job has no negative impact on their mental health, but 30% report mild effects, and 18% report moderate effects. AI on the rise : 68% of facility management professionals plan to invest in new technology within 12 to 18 months, and 45% say they would switch to new solutions specifically for AI capabilities.

: 68% of facility management professionals plan to invest in new technology within 12 to 18 months, and 45% say they would switch to new solutions specifically for AI capabilities. Sustainability is critical: 38% of South African facility managers view net-zero targets as essential, the highest among EMEA regions.

Despite the pressures, there is strong loyalty to the profession – 73% of respondents expect to remain in facility management for the next five years.

“What’s clear is that the future of facility management is digital, data-driven, and sustainability-focused,” says Fairweather. “Technology adoption – especially AI – is no longer optional. It’s essential for operational resilience and future growth.”

The report shows that experienced facility managers are more likely to report job satisfaction and better work-life balance – but also flag growing concern over training gaps. In South Africa, the push for legal, compliance, and ESG-related training is particularly strong, reflecting the need for upskilling in response to shifting regulations and performance demands.

“With rising complexity and a growing skills gap, facility management leaders must not only modernise systems, but also invest in people,” Fairweather concludes. “This is how we’ll future proof facility management in South Africa.”