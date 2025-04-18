Graduate – Information Technology at PnP – Western Cape Cape Town

Introduction

Graduate 2025 – Launch Your Career With Us!

Kickstart your IT career at one of South Africa’s most iconic retailers! At Pick n Pay we are on the lookout for graduates with a passion for technology and innovation. Join us to work on impactful digital initiatives, grow alongside experienced mentors, and help shape the future of retail.

You will work on innovative Omnichannel projects and work in the IT environment , gaining practical experience in integrating online and offline retail systems. You will learn from seasoned professionals in the field of technology, and data science.

What we offer:

24 Months workplace experience

Mentorship from industry leaders

Personal development

Real projects, real responsibilities, real growth

Desired Experience & Qualification

Degrees in (but not limited to): IT, Data Science, Software Engineering or related fields

Recent graduates under the age of 35 years

Competencies

Passionate individuals eager to learn and grow

Strong communicators and team players

Driven innovative thinkers with a can-do attitude

Interested?

Don’t miss your chance to be part of something bigger.

Apply now and shape your future with us.

Positions available in Cape Town.

Learn more/Apply for this position