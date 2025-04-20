Senior Full Stack .NET Developer (Afrikaans) (PTA)

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge FinTech company based in Pretoria seeks the coding expertise of a Senior Full Stack .NET Developer who will join its team responsible for continuously developing improvements and features. You will design, develop, and maintain RESTful APIs and Backend services using ASP.NET Core, build responsive and dynamic web applications using React, Angular, or Blazor while participating in testing and code quality. Applicants will require a BCom IT or BTech Degree in Software Development with 5+ years relevant work experience. Your tech toolset should include HTML, CSS, JavaScript, C#, .NET Core, Web APIs, REST APIs, SQL Server, Git, Bootstrap, jQuery, etc.

DUTIES:

Backend Development (ASP.NET Core, C#) –

Design, develop, and maintain RESTful APIs and Backend services using ASP.NET Core.

Implement business logic, data processing, and performance optimizations.

Work with Entity Framework Core and SQL Server for database interactions.

Develop and maintain authentication and authorization mechanisms using JWT, OAuth, or IdentityServer.

Frontend Development (React, Angular, or Blazor) –

Build responsive and dynamic web applications using React, Angular, or Blazor.

Work with HTML, CSS, JavaScript/TypeScript, and component-based architectures.

Integrate Frontend applications with Backend APIs securely and efficiently.

Database & Cloud Technologies –

Design and optimize SQL Server databases, including stored procedures, indexing, and performance tuning.

Work with cloud services such as Azure or AWS for hosting, storage, and CI/CD pipelines.

DevOps & Deployment –

Collaborate on CI/CD pipelines using Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions, or Jenkins.

Implement containerization using Docker and Kubernetes.

Manage deployments and monitor application health in Azure or AWS environments.

Testing & Code Quality –

Write Unit Tests (xUnit, NUnit, MSTest) and Integration Tests to ensure application stability.

Drive best practices, security standards, and performance improvements across the stack.

Perform code reviews and maintain documentation.

Perform code improvements and bug fixes.

Agile Collaboration –

Work in an Agile/Scrum team, participating in stand-ups, sprint planning, and retrospectives.

Collaborate with UI/UX Designers, Business Analysts, and QA Testers to deliver high-quality software.

Project/Team Lead –

Work independently on features and components.

Handle complex problem-solving and troubleshooting.

Lead design and architecture decisions for Full Stack applications.

Work closely with Product Management and Business teams to align technical and business goals.

Stakeholder management and requirement gathering.

Project planning and writing of specification documents.

Mentor Junior Developers and guide them on best practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BCom IT or BTech Software Degree.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years of relevant experience.

Expertise in – Frontend (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) and Backend (C#, .NET Core, Web APIs). C#, .NET Core, and MVC (Model-View-Controller) architecture. REST APIs and how to consume and expose them.

Proficient in – Databases (Microsoft SQL Server), writing complex queries, and optimizing performance. Performance optimization and troubleshooting complex production issues. Frameworks like Entity Framework Core for ORM. Version Control systems like Git and understanding of branching and merging.

Strong understanding of – Web frameworks and JavaScript libraries like Bootstrap and jQuery. Cloud platforms (e.g. Azure).

Willing to work overtime as and when required.

Advantageous –

Microsoft Azure.

DevOps.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work under pressure.

Bi-lingual (Afrikaans & English).

Attention to detail.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Full

Stack

Learn more/Apply for this position