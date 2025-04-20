Software Engineer

Senior Full Stack Engineer – IT

Department Overview

As part of our rapid expansion, we are seeking a Senior Full Stack Engineer to drive the delivery and lifecycle management of our software applications. This role is essential to translating complex business processes into robust, scalable solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Role Purpose

The Senior Full Stack Engineer will be a key contributor to the internal software development team, focusing on building and maintaining applications aligned with business goals. The position requires deep technical expertise, strong collaboration skills, and a proactive approach to problem-solving.

Key Responsibilities

Lead the design, development, and maintenance of full stack applications using .NET, .NET Core, C#, MVC, Angular, JavaScript, CSS, and HTML5.

Develop and optimize MS SQL Server databases.

Architect and implement scalable, resilient, and secure enterprise applications.

Design and manage CI/CD pipelines, including Infrastructure as Code (IaC), automated deployments, and release processes.

Apply agile methodologies and technical best practices throughout the software lifecycle.

Integrate and manage APIs (REST, Azure API Management).

Monitor application performance and reliability using Azure Monitor, App Insights, and related tools.

Implement security best practices (Azure AD, Managed Identity, Data Protection, Access Management).

Collaborate with business, design, QA, and operations teams to deliver high-quality solutions.

Mentor junior engineers and contribute to the technical vision and roadmap.

Essential Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT, or a related field.

Minimum 7 years’ experience in software development.

Strong communication, analytical, and problem-solving skills.

Desirable Skills

Extensive experience with Azure DevOps (Boards, Repos, Pipelines, Artifacts).

Proficiency with CI/CD, IaC, and version control systems (e.g., Git).

Experience with containerization and orchestration (Docker, Kubernetes).

Familiarity with monitoring/logging tools (Azure Monitor, Application Insights).

Working knowledge of Umbraco and uSync.

Relevant Azure certifications.

Experience with Agile/Scrum methodologies.

Personal Attributes

Excellent troubleshooting and analytical abilities.

Strong collaboration and communication skills.

High attention to detail and commitment to quality.

Ability to work both independently and within a team.

Reporting & Interaction

Reports to: Tech Manager

Internal relationships: Software Development Team, Business Stakeholders

External relationships: Software Service Providers

Note: This description outlines the primary duties and requirements. Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed to meet business objectives.

About The Employer:

Creative and Passionate Team Environment:

Attracts people who are passionate about games and creativity, making the workplace energetic and inspiring.

– Employees often share a common love for gaming, which fosters camaraderie and a sense of belonging.

Innovative and Engaging Projects

– The company is known for its innovative approach to game development, allowing team members to contribute ideas and be part of the creative process.

– Being involved in making fun, high-quality games is inherently rewarding for many employees.

Supportive and Aligned Culture

– The workplace culture emphasizes shared values and mutual respect, making it easier to collaborate and enjoy day-to-day work.

– Teams are typically close-knit, supportive, and less competitive internally, which helps maintain a positive atmosphere.

Opportunities for Growth and Impact

– Employees can grow their skills and make meaningful contributions, which adds to job satisfaction.

– Working in such teams can be especially fulfilling for those who want to see their work directly impact the gaming community.

Fun and Laughter

– The informal and playful nature of the industry means there’s room for humor and enjoyment at work, making the experience more enjoyable overall.

I

n summary, fun to work at because of its creative projects, passionate team members, supportive culture, and the opportunity to make a real impact in an industry people love.

