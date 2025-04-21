Project Manager at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available.

PROJECT MANAGER

CORE PURPOSE

MANCOSA is looking for an experienced Project Manager who will be responsible for planning, executing, and closing IT-related projects. This role requires coordinating efforts across various teams, ensuring the successful delivery of projects, and managing the implementation of software solutions.

Duties & Responsibilities

CORE FUNCTIONS

• Project Planning – define scope, objectives, and deliverables in collaboration with other stakeholders. Develop detailed project plans, including timelines, resource allocation, and budget estimates.

• Team Coordination – lead and coordinate cross-functional teams to ensure collaboration and alignment with project goals.

• Risk Management – identify potential risks and develop mitigation strategies. Monitor and manage project risks throughout the project lifecycle.

• Project Execution – oversee the execution of projects, ensuring adherence to timelines and quality standards. Monitor progress and make adjustments as needed to keep the project on track.

• Resource Management – manage project resources, including personnel, technology, and budget. Optimise resource allocations to maximise efficiency and project success.

• Stakeholder Communication – communicate project progress, issues, and resolutions to stakeholders in a clear and timely manner. Facilitate regular project status meetings and produce project status reports.

• Quality Assurance – establish and enforce quality standards and procedures. Conduct regular reviews to ensure the accuracy and reliability of data outputs.

• Implementation and Integration – oversee the implementation of solutions and integrations with existing systems. Collaborate with IT teams and other stakeholders to ensure seamless integration and data flow.

• Documentation – maintain comprehensive project documentation, including project plans, reports, and change requests. Ensure compliance with data governance and security policies.

SKILLS AND PROFICIENCIES

• Proficiency in project management.

• Understanding of IT/software projects.

• Familiarity with data visualisation tools and analytics platforms.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

• Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

• Ability to lead and motivate cross-functional teams.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

• Strong decision-making skills.

• Attention to detail.

• Be able to work during weekends and after hours if required.

• Will be required to travel.

Desired Experience & Qualification

QUALIFICATIONS

• Qualification in Project Management (e.g. PMI/PMP/Agile PMO/Prince 2)

• IT qualification preferable

