CATL hints at improved battery technology

Chinese battery manufacturer CATL has announced that it’s working on new technology that would reduce the cost of electric vehicles, while improving their performance.

The company aims to produce batteries that are cheaper, lighter and more cold-resistant, with shorter recharge times and a greater range.

In addition, the development of auxiliary batteries that don’t use graphite will make them cheaper, while increasing electricity capacity by 60%.

The announcements were made at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, where CATL also unveiled its carbon neutral plan and condensed batteries, and announced cooperation with OEMs on new products including 4C fast charging Qilin battery and sodium-ion battery during the show.

The company launched a new condensed battery has an energy density of up to 500 Wh/kg, promoting the electrification and intelligent development of passenger aircraft.

To address the changes of the super high energy density materials resulting from electrochemical reactions, CATL’s condensed battery leverages highly conductive biomimetic condensed state electrolytes to construct a micron-level self-adaptive net structure that can adjust the interactive forces among the chains, thus improving the conductive performance of the cells and in turn the efficiency of lithium ion transporting while boosting stability of the microstructure.

“Meeting customers’ needs is the core driving force for our technological innovation,” says Wu Kai, chief scientist of CATL.

During the auto show, CATL’s showcased technologies including sodium-ion batteries and Qilin batteries have been launched on the latest models of multiple OEM partners, providing optimised solutions for customers with various technologies, and enabling consumers to enjoy sustainable driving experience.

CATL also announced its carbon neutrality plan, pledging to achieve carbon neutrality in its core operations by 2025 and across the battery value chain by 2035.

This means that by 2025, all of CATL’s battery factories will become carbon neutral, achieving carbon neutrality first in the manufacturing sector. By 2035, all of the batteries produced by CATL will become carbon neutral, achieving carbon neutrality across the entire value chain from mineral resources to finished batteries.

“For CATL, achieving carbon neutrality is our responsibility, demonstrates our capability, and opens up more opportunities,” says Jiang Li, CATL board secretary.