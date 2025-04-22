Google continues positive momentum in team collaboration

As part of Google Cloud Next ’25, Google has explored enhancements coming to Google Workspace, its team collaboration platform.

The enhancements are fueled by Gemini, Google’s most capable set of large language models (LLMs) ever. They incorporate both generative AI and agentic AI, the latest AI advancement, according to GlobalData.

Gregg Willsky, principal analyst: enterprise technology and services at GlobalData, comments: “Google and its rivals have aggressively been circulating AI features across their platforms. Up until very recently, those additions were steeped in generative AI. It seems almost out of nowhere, competitors are now touting agentic AI capabilities as well.”

Google is no exception. Agentic AI is the engine behind Google Workspace Flows, currently available in alpha. The capability automates multi-step processes using AI that can research, analyze, and consider context; for example, approving a request upon reviewing documents, which reflect an organisation’s policies.

Willsky continues: “In addition to its new agentic AI capability, Google announced impressive features based on generative AI. ‘Help me refine’ in Google Docs will be available in alpha later this quarter and offers suggestions for strengthening written communication. When it becomes available later this year, ‘Help me analyze’ in Google Sheets will highlight interesting trends in users’ data.

“Gemini in Meet, arriving later in Q2 2025, helps attendees catch up on what they missed, get clarity around specific topics or discussions, or organise their thoughts and sharpen arguments before entering a discussion.”

Most pronounced about the unveiled features are their overall quality and the positive continued momentum they represent for Google in the team collaboration space.

Willsky concludes: “Given Google’s position as a pioneer and leader in AI, there is no doubt the momentum will continue. The Gemini set of LLM’s provides Google Workspace with powerful AI capabilities and Google with differentiation from rivals’ ‘flavors’ of AI.”